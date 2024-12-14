Inter, Milan & Roma on High Alert After Manager Delivers Huge Update on Liverpool Misfit

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has delivered a significant update on Federico Chiesa amid the Italian’s underwhelming start at Anfield. Speaking to the press in the build-up to Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham via Calciomercato, the Dutchman confirmed the former Juventus winger lacks regular first-team action.

Chiesa left Turin to join Liverpool in a £10 million deal in the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements by new Juventus manager Thiago Motta. However, he has only collected 78 minutes on Merseyside this season across three cameo appearances.

Low in the pecking order, Chiesa could soon request a transfer, with several Serie A clubs vying for his signature. In addition to long-term admirers Inter, Milan and Roma are keen on bringing the unsettled Reds star back to his homeland.

“What he needs is to play, the problem is that if he hasn’t played for five or six months, sometimes it’s difficult for a coach to give him his first minutes because you don’t exactly know what to expect,” Slot said about Chiesa.

“Yes, I see him on the training pitch, but ideally, it would be better to see him in a friendly during the week, or in an Under-21 match or something like that. But this is not our situation: we play so many matches. So maybe the game against Southampton could be a good moment for him to get some minutes on the field, and then we’ll know a bit better what we can expect from him.

“If you only have training sessions, it’s not the same as game time. You need game time to reach certain levels of fitness. But if you are fighting for the championship and fighting in the Champions League, it’s not always easy to find these minutes unless sometimes we are ahead 4-0 or 5-0, but I think that has only happened once all season.“

Chiesa has lost his place on the national team. Leaving Liverpool could increase his chances of regaining Luciano Spalletti’s trust, so a January return to Italy could be a genuine possibility for the versatile forward.