Inter Milan respond to transfer links with Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has rubbished claims the club could look to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in January.

The Albania international was of interest to AC Milan during the summer transfer window too but Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the forward in glowing terms.

West Ham were also interested in a loan move for the striker but Broja was seen as a part of Pochettino’s plans despite a radical overhaul of the squad following such a disappointing season last time out.

Only recently back from a serious injury, the 22-year-old scored his first goal of the season during the win over Fulham earlier this month and looks set to battle with Nicolas Jackson for the starting striker berth at Stamford Bridge.

With summer signing Christopher Nkunku yet to feature after undergoing knee surgery before the Premier League campaign got underway, much will be expected of Broja.

Still, reports in Italy had suggested Inter were eager to test the waters in January.

Ausilio, however, has shot those claims down.

“No, I’m sorry, but that is not true, because we are happy with the strikers we have.

“I know Broja and I know that he is recovering from a serious injury and has also scored a goal. I hope for him that from Thursday he will be important for the national team. But at Inter there is no chance.”