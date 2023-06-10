Inter Milan president addresses Romelu Lukaku future after Champions League final

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang insists a decision has not yet been made on Romelu Lukaku’s future at the club.

The Belgian striker came on as a substitute during the Italian club’s Champions League final loss to Manchester City on Saturday evening in Istanbul.

Lukaku, who made his desire to return to San Siro clear even after joining Chelsea in the summer of 2021 during an explosive interview held only months later, is due to return to Stamford Bridge next month.

The Blues are thought to be eager to sell the 30-year-old this summer as Mauricio Pochettino begins a rebuild of the club after a miserable first full season under the Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.

Finding a buyer, however, may be difficult given Lukaku is thought to be on wages of around £325,000-per-week.

Lukaku missed a brilliant chance during the dying embers of the game as Inter fell to defeat to City, who completed an historic treble under Pep Guardiola.

“Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear,” said Zhang.

“He’s great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea.”

“We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear”.