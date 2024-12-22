Inter Milan & Poland Star Declares Ambitions For 2025: ‘Trophies & A Goal In The Derby’

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski is hoping for trophies with the Nerazzurri and a goal in the derby against AC Milan in the new year.

The 30-year-old spoke to Quotdiano Sportivo in an interview published in today’s print edition, via FCInterNews. He also gave his thoughts on his first few months as an Inter player.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski joined Inter during the summer transfer window.

The Polish international had spent eight years at Napoli. And prior to that, he had starred for the likes of Udinese and Empoli in Serie A.

Across that time, Zielinski had established himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A.

Therefore, the Pole’s arrival at the reigning champions of Italy was a big move for both he and his new club.

Zielinski made the decision to join Inter. He turned down a contract extension offer from Napoli and made the switch to the San Siro on a free transfer.

Inter Midfielder Piotr Zielinski: “I Want Trophies & A Derby Goal In 2025”

ZIelinski said that Inter “are one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

“They wanted to sign me at all costs,” said the Polish international.

“And it’s nice for a player to be respected and to feel that they matter.”

Zielinski noted that “I received a lot of offers” to join other clubs on a free transfer. “But I only wanted Inter.”

Of the competition in midfield at Inter, Zielinski said “It’s always a pleasure to be in a team with players like Barella, Calhanoglu, and Mkhitaryan.”

“In the end, I still play. We have so many matches, I know I’ll be happy with my playing time at the end of the season.”

Of being a regular in the Champions League for Inter, Zielinski said that “These decisions from the coach make me happy.”

“I’m always happy to have the chance to play,” the former Napoli midfielder said.

Of the question of winning the Serie A title or reaching the Champions League final, Zielinski chose “the final.”

“But I’m certainly not disregarding the Scudetto,” he added.

“We have a very strong team. And we’ll try to go all the way in every competition.”

As far as what he wants in 2025, Zielinski said that “I want to win a lot of trophies with Inter.”

“I’m hoping for a year with a lot of glory, and goals.”

“I’d like to score in the second derby of the season,” Zielinski said. “But if I already score in the Supercoppa, then I’m just as happy.”