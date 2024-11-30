Inter Milan Not ‘Choosing’ Between Serie A & Champions League This Season

Inter Milan are not “choosing” to prioritize either the Serie A title race or the Champions League this season.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Over the last few seasons, Inter have become regulars in the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri have therefore had to balance their participation in Europe’s top club competition with domestic commitments – above all Serie A.

Inter have reached the round of sixteen of the Champions League in each of the last three seasons with Simone Inzaghi as coach.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri won the Serie A title last season.

However, Inter’s biggest success in the Champions League – reaching the final during the 2022-23 season – came in a very disappointing domestic campaign.

And last season as they romped to the Serie A title, Inter comparatively underwhelmed in Europe.

This led to the perception that the Nerazzurri may have to “choose” between one or the other.

Inter Milan Not “Choosing” Between Serie A & Champions League

So far this season, however, there’s been little indication of that.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has rotated his team a fair bit from match to match.

But the Nerazzurri coach has always seemed to name a strong enough team to get the job done in Europe.

And domestically, while Inter’s form has not quite been at the level it has been in Europe, there is certainly no indication they’re taking their foot off the gas.

Inter arguably have greater squad depth this season after the arrivals of Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi.

And Inzaghi wants to take advantage of it on all fronts.