Inter Milan Legend Argues Nerazzurri ‘Cannot Allow’ Premier League Linked Coach To Leave

Legendary former Nerazzurri defender Beppe Bergomi feels Inter Milan “can’t allow” Simone Inzaghi to leave despite Premier League links.

The former captain stressed the importance of keeping hold of the coach to Calciomercato.it, via FCInterNews.

Inzaghi is now in his fourth season as Inter coach.

The 48-year-old has certainly experienced his share of ups and downs at the helm of the Nerazzurri.

The start of this season has already been a testament to that. Inter have had some very impressive performances, such as their draw away to Manchester City in the Champions League.

But there have also been some difficult moments, particularly in terms of the Nerazzurri’s defending.

But there can be no looking past what Inzaghi has achieved at Inter.

Last season the Nerazzurri reached their high point to date under the former Lazio coach. They won the Serie A title, and did so in dominant fashion.

The previous campaign, Inter had reached the final of the Champions League.

And there have also been two Coppa Italia wins and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

Bergomi: “Inter Can’t Allow Simone Inzaghi To Leave” Amid Premier League Links

It is hardly a surprise that Inzaghi would be linked with other top jobs around Europe.

And the strongest links have concerned teams in the Premier League.

In the last few weeks, the most prominent among them have concerned Manchester United. Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag currently looks as though he may not have long in his post.

“Like everything, we’re tied to the results,” former Inter captain Bergomi said. “And Simone knows that all too well.”

“He’s achieved great results at Inter so far,” he continued.

“Winning the Scudetto as well as other trophies domestically. And then also reaching the Champions League final.”

“It’s always part of a cycle,” Bergomi observed. “But in football we’re always judged by what we’re doing in the here and now.”

Bergomi said that Inzaghi “knows very well how certain dynamics work.”

“He’s an intelligent guy, and so are his coaching staff.”

“We’ll see what happens in the next few months,” Bergomi continued.

“We’ve seen the style of football that Inter have under him in the last few years. And we have to congratulate him for that.”

“We have to let him work in peace, because no matter what decisions he makes, there’s always someone who objects.”

Bergomi stressed that “I think Inter should hold onto him, they can’t allow him to leave.”