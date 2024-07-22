Inter Milan Duo Pushing To Play A Half Hour In Friendly Clash Vs Pergolettese – Italy Veteran Likely Fit For Las Palmas Clash

Piotr Zielinski and Kristjan Asllani will play half an hour in Inter Milan’s friendly against Pergolettese.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. They also report that Francesco Acerbi will be ready for the next friendly against Las Palmas.

This evening, Inter take on Pergolettese in their second friendly match of the preseason period.

Last Wednesday, the Nerazzurri faced off against Lugano. The Swiss side are their traditional first friendly opponent of the summer preseason period.

Inter won that match by a 3-2 scoreline. New signing Mehdi Taremi getting on the scoresheet twice was a highlight.

And today, there will be a further opportunity for Inter to start to sharpen up for next season.

With the upcoming campaign less than a month away, the Nerazzurri’s squad are looking to gain match fitness.

Inter’s squad have been in the preseason training camp for more than a month now.

Even with quite a number of players still absent due to their post-EURO 2024 and Copa America holidays, Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi has been working with the players and getting them back into physical condition.

Zielinski & Asllani Ready For Half An Hour Vs Pergolettese – Acerbi To Play Vs Las Palmas

Two midfielders have been back in Inter training since the end of last week.

Zielinski has just completed his arrival on a free transfer from Napoli this month. The last few days have been his first training under Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Zielinski is back from his holidays after Poland were eliminated from the group stage of EURO 2024.

It was a similar story with Asllani’s Albania side.

Both Zielinski and Asllani should be ready to come off the bench in the second half this evening.

Meanwhile, defender Acerbi is still easing his way back to fitness after undergoing groin surgery last month.

The 37-year-old will not be ready to play this evening.

However, by the time of Saturday’s friendly against Las Palmas, Acerbi should be able to get back on the pitch and start gaining match fitness.