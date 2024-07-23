Inter Milan Could Offer Serbia U21 Star + Cash To Nantes For Teenage Defender

Inter Milan could offer Nantes a deal including goalkeeper Filip Stankovic to sign teenage defender Nathan Zeze.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

19-year-old defender Zeze is the latest name to emerge on Inter’s list of potential targets in defense.

One way or another, Inter are planning to sign a left-sided defender this summer.

The Nerazzurri’s strategy follows from a serious injury that wingback Buchanan suffered.

The Canadian suffered a serious leg break in training while with the Canadian national team at the Copa America this summer. The recovery period will see him miss the first few months of the season.

Therefore, Carlos Augusto will be required to play exclusively at wingback whilst Buchanan is out. The versatile Brazilian will not be available to cover in defense.

As such, Inter are looking to sign a defender who can play on the left side of the back three.

Inter have always appeared to have two options for signing a defender.

One would be to move for a free transfer or loan opportunity. Ex-AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez’s deal with Torino has expired, whilst Mario Hermoso is another possibility as he’s out of contract with Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, the Nerazzurri could also aim for a younger defender. That is reportedly the preference of owners Oaktree.

Inter Could Offer Nantes Stankovic + Cash For Nathan Zeze

Inter had reportedly been on the verge of a deal for defender Juan Cabal before he instead joined Juventus.

That would have represented a move for a younger profile.

Meanwhile the likes of Zenit St. Petersburg’s Robert Renan, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, and Genoa’s Johan Vazquez are also on the Nerazzurri’s radar.

And then yesterday, reports emerged that Inter had made an offer to Nantes for teenage defender Zeze.

A report from France yesterday suggested that Inter have offered €12-13 million for Zeze.

According to the Corriere, however, the Nerazzurri have yet to actually make a formal offer. And they would be aiming to pay less than that.

Key to reducing the size of the cash fee, though, could be the offer of a player going the other way as part of the deal.

Nantes are keen on signing Inter keeper Filip Stankovic.

And Inter are considering including the Serb as part of a deal for Zeze, reports the Corriere.