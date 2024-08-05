Inter Milan Confirm Muscle Injuries For Austria & Poland EURO 2024 Stars

Inter Milan have confirmed that striker Marko Arnautovic and midfielder Piotr ZIelinski have suffered muscle injuries.

The Nerazzurri announced the results of medical tests that the pair underwent on their official site. Both of the two players have suffered injuries to their thighs.

Inter striker Arnautovic and midfielder Zielinski both underwent medical tests today.

The two players had both been training individually. They pulled out of full training with the rest of the squad due to muscle problems.

And according to the club’s official announcement, both Arnautovic and Zielinski have suffered thigh problems.

In the case of the Austrian, he has suffered a slight pull in the vastus medialis muscle of his left thigh.

Inter announce that Arnautovic’s condition will be evaluated day by day.

Meanwhile, it is also a left thigh problem for Zielinski. Inter announce that the 30-year-old Polish international has suffered a strain in the rectus femoris muscle of his left thigh.

Now the question is whether or not Arnautovic and Zielinski can make their returns to fitness in time for the start of the Serie A season.

The Nerazzurri begin their league title defense against Genoa in a little under two weeks.

Zielinski was a part of Poland’s squad at the Euros. However, the Poles were among the teams who failed to get past the group stage of the tournament.

The silver lining for this was that Zielinski has enjoyed nearly a complete preseason with Inter.

The Pole only completed his move to the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last month.

Meanwhile, Arnautovic is a more recent returnee.

The Austrian international returned to training last week. He captained his national team to the round of sixteen of the Euros.

Both Arnautovic and Zielinski had started for Inter in a recent friendly match against Pisa.