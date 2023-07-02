Inter Milan confirm Manchester United's interest in goalkeeper Andre Onana

Inter Milan's CEO Beppe Marotta disclosed that Manchester United have expressed their interest in acquiring goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has prioritised signing a goalkeeper after securing their first transfer of the window, Mason Mount, on Thursday.

David de Gea, who has been with the Carabao Cup winners for the past 12 years, is nearing the end of his contract, which expires at midnight on Friday.

Reports suggest that Ten Hag declined a move for the third-choice goalkeeper, Tom Heaton, to Luton on Thursday.

This decision was made due to the manager's concern about starting the upcoming season with only one fully-fit goalkeeper, as the second-choice, Dean Henderson, continues his recovery from a significant thigh injury.

Inter Milan appear open to parting ways with Onana.

Marotta revealed that the Champions League finalists are now waiting for Manchester United to make the first move, indicating the English club's "particular interest" in Onana.

"Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days," the chief executive said when asked about Onana's future at Inter.

"Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation."

