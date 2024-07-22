Inter Milan Coach Prefers To Sign Ex AC Milan & Wolfsburg Veteran Over Younger Options

Inter Milan Coach Prefers To Sign Ex AC Milan & Wolfsburg Veteran Over Younger Options

Simone Inzaghi would rather that Inter Milan sign Ricardo Rodriguez over younger possible options in defense.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. They report that the coach prefers a readymade and short-term signing at the back.

Inter will sign a defender to shore up the depth in the back three while Tajon Buchanan is out at the start of next season.

With the Canadian set to miss a few months, Carlos Augusto will exclusively or primarily play at wingback.

Therefore, the Brazilian will not be available to play in defense.

The profile that Inter are seeking is clear. They want a defender who can deputize for Alessandro Bastoni on the left of the defense.

One possibility would be to move for a younger option.

Inter had reportedly been on the verge of a deal for defender Juan Cabal before he instead joined Juventus.

Meanwhile the likes of Zenit St. Petersburg’s Robert Renan, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, and Genoa’s Johan Vazquez are also on the Nerazzurri’s radar.

Why Inzaghi Prefers Inter Move For Ricardo Rodriguez Over A Younger Option

Reports indicate that Inter owners Oaktree Capital are pushing in the direction of investing in a younger player with room to grow.

But that is not really how Nerazzurri coach Inzaghi views the situation.

The 48-year-old does not see the need to bring in a player for the long-term future.

In the case of Yann Bisseck, for example, the German has certainly proven to be a gamble that paid off for Inter. But he took several months to settle in.

That is not the kind of signing that Inzaghi wants.

The Inter coach wants a defender he can trust right away.

And in that sense, Rodriguez – who has spent the past four seasons as a regular starter for Torino in Serie A, and has 120 caps for Switzerland – would be a player Inzaghi can trust right away.

Rodriguez will turn 32 next season. He is hardly a signing with an eye to the long-term future.

But for the here and now, Inzaghi would be satisfied with the Swiss international.