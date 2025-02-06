Inter Milan Champions League Squad List Revealed – Roma Owned New Boy In, Outcast Forward Out

Inter Milan have confirmed their squad list for the Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA have confirmed the complete list, via FCInterNews. January signing Nicola Zalewski is in the squad list, whilst Joaquin Correa is still out.

Inter begin their Champions League knockout campaign next month.

The Nerazzurri have managed to avoid the playoff round in February. Therefore, they will be in the round of sixteen, having already qualified through the “league phase.”

Inter will meet one of AC Milan, Juventus, PSV, or Feyenoord in the next round.

The Nerazzurri have now confirmed the complete list of senior players who will be eligible in the knockout rounds with UEFA.

There are few surprises. But there is one notable name.

Poilsh international Nicola Zalewski gets the nod. He joined Inter on loan from Roma in the January transfer window, as a replacement for Tajon Buchanan.

Zalewski has already made his Nerazzurri debut. He came off the bench in the derby, assisting Stefan de Vrij’s stoppage time equalizer.

And Zalewski will get the chance to play for Inter in the Champions League.

On the other hand, forward Joaquin Correa still remains out of the picture.

The Argentine has been something of a fringe player for Inter this season.

Having stayed at the club last summer despite widespread expectations that he would leave, Correa has mostly been restricted to substitute appearances.

Joaquin Correa did have a star turn in a Serie A win over Hellas Verona in November. However, that remains the former Lazio forward’s only start for Inter this season.

And that is not enough to earn Correa an inclusion in Inter’s Champions League squad.

Complete Squad List Confirmed

The Nerazzurri’s complete squad list for the Champions League knockouts is as follows:

1 Yann Sommer

2 Denzel Dumfries

6 Stefan de Vrij

7 Piotr Zielinski

8 Marko Arnautovic

9 Marcus Thuram

10 Lautaro Martinez

12 Raffaele Di Gennaro

13 Josep Martinez

15 Francesco Acerbi

16 Davide Frattesi

20 Hakan Calhanoglu

21 Kristjan Asllani

22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

23 Nicolò Barella

28 Benjamin Pavard

30 Carlos Augusto

31 Yann Bisseck

32 Federico Dimarco

36 Matteo Darmian

59 Nicola Zalewski

95 Alessandro Bastoni

99 Mehdi Taremi