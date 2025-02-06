Inter Milan Champions League Squad List Revealed – Roma Owned New Boy In, Outcast Forward Out
Inter Milan have confirmed their squad list for the Champions League knockout rounds.
UEFA have confirmed the complete list, via FCInterNews. January signing Nicola Zalewski is in the squad list, whilst Joaquin Correa is still out.
Inter begin their Champions League knockout campaign next month.
The Nerazzurri have managed to avoid the playoff round in February. Therefore, they will be in the round of sixteen, having already qualified through the “league phase.”
Inter will meet one of AC Milan, Juventus, PSV, or Feyenoord in the next round.
Inter Milan Champions League Squad List Revealed – Zalewski In, Correa Out
The Nerazzurri have now confirmed the complete list of senior players who will be eligible in the knockout rounds with UEFA.
There are few surprises. But there is one notable name.
Poilsh international Nicola Zalewski gets the nod. He joined Inter on loan from Roma in the January transfer window, as a replacement for Tajon Buchanan.
Zalewski has already made his Nerazzurri debut. He came off the bench in the derby, assisting Stefan de Vrij’s stoppage time equalizer.
And Zalewski will get the chance to play for Inter in the Champions League.
On the other hand, forward Joaquin Correa still remains out of the picture.
The Argentine has been something of a fringe player for Inter this season.
Having stayed at the club last summer despite widespread expectations that he would leave, Correa has mostly been restricted to substitute appearances.
Joaquin Correa did have a star turn in a Serie A win over Hellas Verona in November. However, that remains the former Lazio forward’s only start for Inter this season.
And that is not enough to earn Correa an inclusion in Inter’s Champions League squad.
Complete Squad List Confirmed
The Nerazzurri’s complete squad list for the Champions League knockouts is as follows:
1 Yann Sommer
2 Denzel Dumfries
6 Stefan de Vrij
7 Piotr Zielinski
8 Marko Arnautovic
9 Marcus Thuram
10 Lautaro Martinez
12 Raffaele Di Gennaro
13 Josep Martinez
15 Francesco Acerbi
16 Davide Frattesi
20 Hakan Calhanoglu
21 Kristjan Asllani
22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan
23 Nicolò Barella
28 Benjamin Pavard
30 Carlos Augusto
31 Yann Bisseck
32 Federico Dimarco
36 Matteo Darmian
59 Nicola Zalewski
95 Alessandro Bastoni
99 Mehdi Taremi