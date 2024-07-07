Inter Milan Accelerate Pursuit Of Napoli Linked Ex Atletico Madrid Star On Free Transfer

Inter Milan are accelerating in their pursuit of former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso this summer.

This according to Spanish outlet AS, via FCInterNews. The outlet report that the Nerazzurri are moving ahead of Napoli in the race to sign the 29-year-old.

Hermoso is certainly one of the biggest names still available on a free transfer this summer in Europe.

The 29-year-old former Espanyol defender’s contract with Atletico Madrid expired at the end of last month. Therefore, he is free to negotiate with other clubs.

And Inter are certainly no secret to nabbing high profile free transfer signings.

The Nerazzurri have signed all of Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andre Onana, and Marcus Thuram on free transfers in recent years.

And the likes of Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi are coming in this summer at the end of their contracts with Napoli and Porto respectively.

Therefore, it is not too surprising that Inter hold an interest in making it a third with Hermoso.

The links between Inter and Hermoso have been there since it became apparent that he’d be available this summer.

Those links had quieted down. But reportedly, Inter’s interest in Hermoso has reemerged.

The reason for Inter considering Hermoso a target once again is an injury to wingback Tajon Buchanan.

The Canadian will miss several months after suffering a broken tibia.

With Buchanan out, Inter expect Carlos Augusto will play mainly at wingback next season. Therefore, he won’t be available to deputize in defense.

That means that Inter want to sign a defender who can play on the left of defense.

And Spanish international Hermoso would certainly be that. The Brazilian has shown his proficiency playing in a back three at Atletico over the last few seasons.

Inter are far from the only club who have shown an interest in Hermoso’s signature.

Napoli have also been chasing the Spaniard, who would make a fairly clear fit in the back three of new coach Antonio Conte.

But according to AS, it is Inter who have been showing more of an interest in Hermoso since the injury to Buchanan.