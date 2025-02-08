Inter Milan & AC Milan ‘Racing Against Time’ To Deliver San Siro Plan

Inter Milan and AC Milan are “racing against time” to deliver a plan to replace the San Siro.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. They report that the city want a conclusive plan from the clubs by the end of February.

Inter and Milan are working diligently on plans to build a new stadium.

The clubs cannot demolish the San Siro and build a new stadium in its place. However, nothing is stopping them from building a new stadium adjacent to the existing one to replace it.

That is what the clubs are prioritizing, rather than the prior idea of building separately and outside the city of Milan.

However, there is still a lot of work for Inter and Milan to do.

The next step is for Inter and Milan to deliver a plan to the city of Milan.

The two clubs must have a convincing plan to purchase the land on which to build, and get approval on the construction plans themselves.

MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 28: General view outside the stadium as a ‘Campioni D’Italia’ (Champions of Italy) banner is seen prior to the Serie A TIM match between FC Internazionale and Torino FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 28, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

That will be no mean feat.

Therefore, the clubs must deliver the plans soon. It will not be an instant process to secure approval.

The Corriere della Sera report that the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri gave the city a date of March 20th in a meeting yesterday.

However, that may not be good enough for the city. The newspaper report that the city asked for them by the end of February.

Therefore, it is increasingly a “race against time” for Inter and Milan. Particularly as there are still differences of opinion between the clubs on some of the details.