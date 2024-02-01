Inter Miami vs Al Nassr: Kick-off time, TV and team news for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo match today

It has been dubbed 'The Last Dance' and for many fans it was to be the end of an era when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off in a friendly between Inter Miami and Al Nassr tomorrow... but the reunion has been cancelled.

Messi, 36, and Ronaldo, 38, may be enjoying their respective career swansongs in the USA and Saudi Arabia but both still carry the immense gravitas that has the world over tuned into their every move.

This match in Riyadh could well have been the last time they stepped foot on the same football pitch, but Ronaldo has failed to shake off an injury to take part.

Even so, both clubs hope to be at the centre of the game's new power base as North America and the Middle East look to use their spending power and expertise to finally rival European football's position as the centre of the footballing universe. Tomorrow they meet in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Inter Miami vs Al Nassr is scheduled for a 6pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The match will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Lionel Messi is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Al Nassr

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live via the MLS Pass on Apple TV and via DAZN.

Inter Miami vs Al Nassr team news

MLS club Inter are preparing for their new season and narrowly lost a thrilling seven-goal friendly with Al Hilal on Monday, with both Messi and Luis Suarez on the scoreboard.

Fellow Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba should also start.

Al Nassr decided to cancel a pair of friendlies in China last week due to a calf injury to Ronaldo and the same concern has ruled the Portugal great out of the game.

The Saudi club is enjoying a winter break which coincides with the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. Seko Fofana remains at AFCON but Senegal's Sadio Mane has been knocked out of the latter so may be back in time to play here.

Inter Miami vs Al Nassr prediction

There will certainly be goals in this one with both teams being given a remit to entertain. It would also not be a surprise to see Messi multiple times on the scoresheet with perhaps a penalty or two.

Al Nassr to win, 5-3.

Cristiano Ronaldo will surely get on the scoresheet (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams have never met, however Messi has the edge in games against Ronaldo - with 16 wins to 11 and nine draws.

The Argentine has also registered 22 goals and 11 assists in these matches compared to Ronaldo's 21 goals and one assist.