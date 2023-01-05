Inter Miami signs Argentine midfielder Nicolas Stefanelli. Still no word on Lionel Messi

There is still no word on whether Argentine star Lionel Messi plans to join Inter Miami this summer, remain at Paris Saint Germain, or go elsewhere. In the meantime, Miami added a lesser-known Argentine player to its 2023 roster and is finalizing a deal for another promising player from Argentina.

Nicolas “Chicho” Stefanelli, a 28-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder who can also play striker, joined Inter Miami from Swedish club AIK Fotboll, the club announced on Thursday.

His contract runs through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He has scored more than 60 goals and recorded 20 assists in over 200 matches in Europe and South America.

Miami is expected to also sign left back/winger Franco Negri, a 27-year-old Argentine who has been playing for Godoy Cruz in Argentina’s top division and previously played for Newell’s.

Inter Miami opens training camp on Monday. In addition to the new players, Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro is expected to return to the team after spending the past year and a half in Mexico on loan with Monterrey, which did not exercise the option to buy Pizarro’s contract.

Miami plays a home exhibition match against Brazilian team Vasco da Gama on Jan. 21 and kicks off the MLS season on Feb. 25 at home against CF Montreal.

“We are thrilled to add a player of Nicolás’ experience and quality to our team,” said Inter Miami chief soccer officer Chris Henderson. “He’s a well-rounded and versatile player who will provide us with more options for our strong attacking unit. He possesses all the qualities we were seeking in an attacking player, and we are excited to see him represent Inter Miami.”

Stefanelli has played for Argentine teams Club Social y Deportivo Defensa y Justicia, and Villa Dálmine, Swedish club AIK Futbol, Cypriot team Anorthosis Famagusta, and Chilean team Unión La Calera.

Stefanelli most recently spent nearly two years with Swedish power AIK, and also played for them from 2017 to 2020. He helped the team win the league title in 2018, netting 40 goals and recording 14 assists. He was teammates with Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor in 2017 during his first spell with AIK and he faced Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey in a Swedish match in November 2021, with Stefanelli scoring a pair of goals in AIK’s 4-2 win over McVey’s former team IF Elfsborg.

“I’m very happy for this new opportunity in my career to join an important club like Inter Miami that has high aspirations ahead of the upcoming season,” Stefanelli said. “I’m focused on having a strong preseason to be ready to give it my all when the season starts. I’m going to work hard for the team and hopefully we achieve important objectives this year.”

During his time in Chile, Stefanelli registered 45 appearances across all competitions, including six in the Copa Sudamericana in 2020, scoring 11 goals with five assists.

Single-game tickets to Inter Miami home matches for the first half of the season are on sale at InterMiamiCF.com/tickets or by calling 305-428-0611. Full-season ticket memberships are also available.