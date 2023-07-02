Inter Miami settles for 1-1 tie vs Austin FC, Tata Martino looks on while awaiting visa

Inter Miami’s new coach Tata Martino, awaiting his work visa, watched from a video booth at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday night as his new team recorded its first tie of the season, 1-1 against Austin FC in front of a spirited near-sellout crowd of 17,053.

Martino got an up-close look at the team he inherits and the task that awaits him. Miami remains in last place in the Eastern Conference, 10 points shy of the playoff line with 15 games remaining.

He is taking over a group of energized, gritty players who created plenty of scoring chances but had trouble finishing. The additions of Argentine star Lionel Messi and former FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets later this month should increase goal production, which has been sorely lacking all season.

Miami took 18 shots, nine on target, but failed to capitalize on all but one. Seven of their first-half shots were from inside the box, but only two were on goal and none found the back of the net.

“Before we were not creating chances, now we are and that is a positive step for us,” said interim coach Javi Morales. “Now we have to make some adjustments to the final third to finish those chances. If we keep playing this way the success will come.”

He saw Robbie Robinson demonstrate his physicality, speed and promise in his first start of the season after missing a full year with leg injuries, but his reluctance to shoot with his left foot likely cost Miami at least one goal. Robinson, playing left winger, had good opportunities, four in the first half, but went to his right on two chances when a left-footed shot seemed the better option.

He got a glimpse of the Josef Martinez he coached with Atlanta United in 2018, the Martinez who won MLS MVP and led that squad to the MLS Cup championship. Martinez scored Miami’s lone goal of the night shortly after halftime, a powerful, right-footed high shot over three defenders off a cross from Benjamin Cremaschi, who delivered the ball to Martinez’s feet from near the end line.

With that goal, Martinez became the first player in MLS history to score against 27 different teams. It was his fifth goal this season and 103rd career MLS goal, which ranks ninth all-time on the league scoring list.

But Martinez failed to score on two other close-range shots. One of them, just before halftime, looked like a sure goal after he received a perfectly paced through ball from Rodolfo Pizarro, but he hesitated to shoot and then his shot to the far post was saved by Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Asked if he was extra motivated to play in front of his former coach, Martinez said: “The circumstances happened to bring us back together, we had history, but that was a long time ago. I’m obviously happy with his arrival, but we are all focusing on turning the team around. We said hello but haven’t had any player-coach conversations yet.”

Inter Miami forward Josef Martínez (17) tries to control the ball against Austin FC in the first half of their MLS match at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Under former coach Phil Neville, who was fired June 1, the plan this season was to partner Martinez with Leo Campana and play a two-forward formation. Morales has chosen in his five games in charge to stick with Martinez and bring Campana off the bench.

“These are decisions I have to make as the coach,” Morales said. “Leo and Josef have a very healthy competition to play at that position. What I have observed is when we play with both, we lose a lot in the creation from the midfield. So, when we play with just one, we create a lot more. If Leo keeps working hard, he will get opportunities. I have to play with 11, not 12, and for now I’ve chosen Josef, but who knows about the future.”

Cremaschi had a golden opportunity to score late in the second half with a wide open one-on-one look in stride, but he cranked his shot high over crossbar and then grabbed his head in disbelief. The 18-year-old from Key Biscayne was one of four youth academy products in the starting lineup, along with Ian Fray, David Ruiz and Noah Allen.

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) reacts after missing a shot toward goal against Austin FC in the second half of their MLS match at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“People ask me, `Are the kids ready to play?’ You don’t know so you have to brave to put them there,” Morales said. “The kids have that sense of belonging to this club and I am so proud and happy with them. It is very hard for them to play in the situation we’re in.”

Nick Lima scored Austin’s equalizing goal four minutes after Martinez’s goal, briefly deflating the Miami players and their fans. Miami had chances to retake the lead but fell short.

Although Messi is still a few weeks away from joining his Inter Miami teammates, the Argentine’s influence was already palpable. The press box was full for the first time in three and a half seasons. Many fans were wearing No. 10 Messi jerseys and there was a buzz in the stands about the imminent arrival of the World Cup champion and seven-time world player of the year.

Inter Miami fans cheer as their team plays against Austin FC in the first half of their MLS match at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Martinez said the players are unsure exactly when Messi will join them, but he is looking forward to that day. “We are waiting for him. We are talking about a person who has all the records. We know the magnitude of player he is. We know the magnitude of what he can bring us as players and to the club. We are suffering a lot and hopefully we can enjoy the rest of the season with him.”

Inter Miami returns to DRV PNK Stadium Tuesday for a July 4 matchup against the Columbus Crew.