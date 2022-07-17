Inter Miami scores three second-half goals, extra-time winner to beat Charlotte FC 3-2

Alejandro Pozuelo, playing his first game for Inter Miami, got a true initiation to his new club.

First, he had to wait out an hour and a half weather delay as lightning lit up the skies around DRV PNK Stadium and heavy rain dumped on the field. Then, he had to endure watching Miami fall behind to Charlotte FC after 26 seconds.

Finally, he got to witness and be part of a trademark Miami cardiac comeback.

Down 2-0 at halftime after a pair of goals by Jordy Reyna, Inter Miami rallied to win 3-2 in one of the most exciting games in club history. In fact, it was the first time the team had ever come back from a two-goal deficit.

Robert Taylor broke the ice in the 59th minute with a solo effort that relied on fancy footwork and an exquisite finish. Then, second-half substitute Gonzalo Higuain scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute after making a perfectly timed run to reach a Gregore chip just in front of the goal.

Higuain had an apparent goal nullified for off-side earlier in the half after receiving a pinpoint cross from Pozuelo, so when the ball blasted into the net the second time, he and his teammates went wild.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, just when it seemed Miami was destined to settle for a tie, 87th-minute sub Emerson clinched the victory with a right-footed shot on an assist from Bryce Duke, who also came off the bench in the second half.

Emerson, the 21-year-old Colombian, was engulfed by his jubilant teammates as the crowd of 12,274 erupted and pink smoke bombs filled the humid air. Among the fans celebrating were Inter Miami coach Phil Neville’s mother, brother and sister, who are visiting from England.

With the win, Inter Miami moved up from 11th place to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, two spots short of the playoff zone with 14 games remaining.

Neville likes to call his bench players “game changers” rather than “substitutes,” and in recent games that language has been accurate. Miami’s late-game goals of late have been scored by players who came off the bench.

Story continues

Asked when he felt his players believed they could win the game, Neville said “Thursday”, explaining that the team energy and spirit at training Thursday and Friday were a good omen.

“The players were unbelievable the past two days and I thought they performed great in the game,” Neville said. “They played with spirit and determination…I told them, `When you go into work, whatever walk of life you work in, when you enjoy the people you work with, it’s not a job, it’s enjoyable’ and we’ve got a group of players now that love coming into Inter Miami.

“They’re creating their own culture and identity, which is a team that never gives up and scores late goals. A team that scores late goals is a team that’s going to be successful.”

Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, Miami had dominated play. They outshot Charlotte nine to three in the first half, completed 111 passes to 36 in the opposing final third, had 19 touches to four in the opponent’s box, and led possession 58 percent to 41.

“It was probably the most angry I have ever been at halftime, and what I said to them was, `I’m sick of talking about missed chances, sick of talking about getting to the final third and not producing,’’’ Neville said. “I told them they had to produce, and they did. The substitutes won us the game again. Gonzalo changed the game, Robert Taylor played his best game…and I was so happy for Emerson, who was emotional after.”

Emerson said: “As players we think we can’t make a difference in five minutes, but we can and it felt good to score my first MLS goal. I hope it’s the first of many.”

Although Pozuelo, nicknamed “El Maestro” did not have a goal or assist in his debut, his field vision and intelligent passes had a big impact on the Miami attack.

“He was sensational,” Neville said. “When everyone else is running 100 miles an hour, he has the composure to put his foot on the ball, take the extra touch, maneuver the ball and make the pass that matters. I’m pleased with the start he’s made and I can only imagine once he gets into Inter Miami type fitness he’ll be so good for us.”

Higuain, who was voted Man of the Match, agreed.

“Alejandro is a great player, I already knew him from Spain, he played in England, too, and when he got here I knew what he would add,” Higuain said. “In training he gave me a pass like the one in the game. In four days of training together it feels like we’ve been teammates longer. It’s spectacular for a forward to have a player like that who can feed you passes. It’s a beautiful thing. He will bring us a lot of quality the rest of the season and we saw that. He’s a complete player, we needed him.”

Neville and his players hope to carry the positive spirit into Tuesday’s sold-out friendly against FC Barcelona, which is kicking off its U.S. Summer tour at DRV PNK Stadium.