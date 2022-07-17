Inter Miami scores three second-half goals, extra-time winner to beat Charlotte FC 3-2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Kaufman
·5 min read
MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alejandro Pozuelo
    Alejandro Pozuelo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Alejandro Pozuelo, playing his first game for Inter Miami, got a true initiation to his new club.

First, he had to wait out an hour and a half weather delay as lightning lit up the skies around DRV PNK Stadium and heavy rain dumped on the field. Then, he had to endure watching Miami fall behind to Charlotte FC after 26 seconds.

Finally, he got to witness and be part of a trademark Miami cardiac comeback.

Down 2-0 at halftime after a pair of goals by Jordy Reyna, Inter Miami rallied to win 3-2 in one of the most exciting games in club history. In fact, it was the first time the team had ever come back from a two-goal deficit.

Robert Taylor broke the ice in the 59th minute with a solo effort that relied on fancy footwork and an exquisite finish. Then, second-half substitute Gonzalo Higuain scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute after making a perfectly timed run to reach a Gregore chip just in front of the goal.

Higuain had an apparent goal nullified for off-side earlier in the half after receiving a pinpoint cross from Pozuelo, so when the ball blasted into the net the second time, he and his teammates went wild.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, just when it seemed Miami was destined to settle for a tie, 87th-minute sub Emerson clinched the victory with a right-footed shot on an assist from Bryce Duke, who also came off the bench in the second half.

Emerson, the 21-year-old Colombian, was engulfed by his jubilant teammates as the crowd of 12,274 erupted and pink smoke bombs filled the humid air. Among the fans celebrating were Inter Miami coach Phil Neville’s mother, brother and sister, who are visiting from England.

With the win, Inter Miami moved up from 11th place to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, two spots short of the playoff zone with 14 games remaining.

Neville likes to call his bench players “game changers” rather than “substitutes,” and in recent games that language has been accurate. Miami’s late-game goals of late have been scored by players who came off the bench.

Asked when he felt his players believed they could win the game, Neville said “Thursday”, explaining that the team energy and spirit at training Thursday and Friday were a good omen.

“The players were unbelievable the past two days and I thought they performed great in the game,” Neville said. “They played with spirit and determination…I told them, `When you go into work, whatever walk of life you work in, when you enjoy the people you work with, it’s not a job, it’s enjoyable’ and we’ve got a group of players now that love coming into Inter Miami.

“They’re creating their own culture and identity, which is a team that never gives up and scores late goals. A team that scores late goals is a team that’s going to be successful.”

Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, Miami had dominated play. They outshot Charlotte nine to three in the first half, completed 111 passes to 36 in the opposing final third, had 19 touches to four in the opponent’s box, and led possession 58 percent to 41.

“It was probably the most angry I have ever been at halftime, and what I said to them was, `I’m sick of talking about missed chances, sick of talking about getting to the final third and not producing,’’’ Neville said. “I told them they had to produce, and they did. The substitutes won us the game again. Gonzalo changed the game, Robert Taylor played his best game…and I was so happy for Emerson, who was emotional after.”

Emerson said: “As players we think we can’t make a difference in five minutes, but we can and it felt good to score my first MLS goal. I hope it’s the first of many.”

Although Pozuelo, nicknamed “El Maestro” did not have a goal or assist in his debut, his field vision and intelligent passes had a big impact on the Miami attack.

“He was sensational,” Neville said. “When everyone else is running 100 miles an hour, he has the composure to put his foot on the ball, take the extra touch, maneuver the ball and make the pass that matters. I’m pleased with the start he’s made and I can only imagine once he gets into Inter Miami type fitness he’ll be so good for us.”

Higuain, who was voted Man of the Match, agreed.

“Alejandro is a great player, I already knew him from Spain, he played in England, too, and when he got here I knew what he would add,” Higuain said. “In training he gave me a pass like the one in the game. In four days of training together it feels like we’ve been teammates longer. It’s spectacular for a forward to have a player like that who can feed you passes. It’s a beautiful thing. He will bring us a lot of quality the rest of the season and we saw that. He’s a complete player, we needed him.”

Neville and his players hope to carry the positive spirit into Tuesday’s sold-out friendly against FC Barcelona, which is kicking off its U.S. Summer tour at DRV PNK Stadium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Why did Johnny Gaudreau end up in Columbus?

    Justin Cuthbert tries to make sense of the former Calgary Flames winger's choice to sign with the Blue Jackets.

  • De Grasse, who's recovering from COVID-19, upstart women's throwers among 10 to watch

    Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has climbed the medal podium in every one of his individual Olympic and world championship races, but the 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., faces one of his stiffest challenges in Eugene, Ore. At the other end of the spectrum, Sarah Mitton (shot put) and Camryn Rogers (hammer throw) could become Canada's first women to win world medals in their events. Canada has 59 athletes, who've won 15 Olympic medals, at the world track and field championships which open Fr