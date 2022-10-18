Inter Miami runs out of magic, eliminated from MLS playoffs with 3-0 road loss to NYCFC

They came to the Big Apple determined to pull off a big surprise in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

Instead, Inter Miami’s season and Gonzalo Higuain’s distinguished career ended with a 3-0 loss to defending champions New York City FC. The game remained scoreless for 63 minutes, but then NYCFC scored three goals to crush Miami’s dreams and the Citi Field crowd of 18,066 went wild.

“Go back to Miami!” the fans chanted, over and over.

Gabriel Pereira, a Brazilian midfielder, scored the first after a Miami defensive blunder left him alone and he curled it high to the far post. New York doubled its lead six minutes later with a goal by Argentine Maxi Moralez. The final goal came in extra time, when unmarked Brazilian player Heber knocked in a rebound after a save by Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Miami was known for late-game heroics this season, but the magic ran out on Monday night.

Although the teams were fairly even on possession, NYCFC took 24 shots to Miami’s eight and had six shots on goal to three for Miami.

It was not your typical venue for a soccer playoff game, and the weather was chillier than what they are used to, but a spirited collection of about 100 Inter Miami fans was still delighted to be at Citi Field Monday night to see the Men in Pink in the postseason.

As the No. 3 seed, NYCFC had home field advantage but their home field, Yankee Stadium, was being used for the MLB playoffs, so the game was moved to the Mets’ home in Queens.

Grass covered the infield dirt and the pitcher’s mound was flattened and decorated with an NYCFC logo.

Nico Abad didn’t care. The 26-year-old Davie resident is a member of “The Siege,’’ one of the supporter groups that make up “La Familia”, the club’s most ardent fans, and this was his 10th road game of the season. As soon as Miami clinched a playoff spot, he made plans to attend.

Abad and the other Miami supporters banged drums and waved big banners in Section 121. Although they were hugely outnumbered, they never stopped making noise. They cheered during Miami player introductions and had a shortlived celebration in the 23rd minute, when Higuain appeared to score off a Christopher McVey through ball, but the goal was waved offside.

Story continues

“I finally have a local team, so want to watch them in every other stadium,” said Abad, a Colombian-American. “I’m calling it my 30 Before 30 – 30 stadiums before I turn 30. I knocked off 10 so far this year.

Kimani Brown, another Miami supporter, said watching soccer in a baseball stadium was “a bit different” but he wasn’t complaining.

“We are here to watch our team, regardless of where they play,” Brown said. “We come to support the pink and black.”

Playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo returned to the Miami lineup after missing two games with a groin injury. The Spaniard, who was traded from Toronto FC in July, was an impact player from the moment he joined the team. He scored two goals in a 3-2 win over NYCFC in August.

“It’s easier to play when he is in the game,” midfielder Bryce Duke said before the game. “Give him the ball, he does his thing and makes everyone else play better.”

New York coach Nick Cushing said his team was determined to contain Pozuelo.

“We have to deny him space,” Cushing said. “We’ve played against guys like him. When you give guys like that space, they feed of that. He’s really smart, is always involved whether scoring or creating. We have to reduce the space he works in, not give him any time to work in.”

Inter Miami forward Leo Campana is still recovering from a hamstring injury and did not make the game day roster.

Meanwhile, back in Miami, the skyline was lit in pink and black in honor of the Inter Miami playoffs. Some included the team’s logo with intertwining Herons.

Inter Miami CF worked with the local community on “RosaNegra Nights”. Beginning on Sunday, six South Florida buildings were lit up ahead of the club’s playoff match on Monday night.

The buildings included: FTX Arena, Hard Rock Stadium, Bayside Market Place, Miami Freedom Tower, Paramount Building, and the New World Symphony.