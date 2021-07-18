Inter Miami road game vs. New York Red Bulls postponed due to inclement weather

Inter Miami’s frustrations continued Saturday night as the team’s road game against the New York Red Bulls was postponed following a three-and-half-hour weather delay.

The match will be rescheduled for a date to be determined. The team will return to South Florida on Sunday to prepare for Wednesday’s home game against the Eastern Conference leader New England Revolution.

Miami, which has lost five games in a row, finally had a full healthy roster and three newly signed players from Europe. The starting lineups were released before the lightning storm began and for the first time since Week 2, Gonzalo Higuain, Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson and Lewis Morgan were slated to start together in the Inter Miami attack.

Higuain, battling fitness issues, had not started the previous three games and Pizarro, who was hampered by a nagging hip injury, would have started for the first time in seven games. Robinson was coming off a hamstring injury and had played in just one of the past eight games.

Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman was set to make his debut for Miami and Kieran Gibbs and Indiana Vassilev were expected to get some minutes off the bench.

Instead, they will have to wait until Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium and the game will be broadcast on My33, CW34, UniMas, and the team app.