Inter Miami releases 2023 schedule. Here is who, when they play, and ticket information

Inter Miami will kick off its fourth MLS season with a pair of home games Feb. 25 against CF Montreal and March 4 against defending Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Union.

The first road game is a rematch against playoff opponent New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on March 11. Miami finished sixth in the East last season and lost 3-0 to NYCFC on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m looking forward to building on what we have, building and continuing the relationship with our fans and having DRV PNK Stadium be a fortress,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. “I’m really excited for the challenge and I’m excited for where this club is going.”

Coach Phil Neville added: “We want to give the fans even more this year. They’re the heartbeat of this club, they’re the foundation upon which the success of this club should be built. We have the best supporters in MLS who have supported us from day one, and now we need to fill DRV PNK Stadium every single week. To do that we need more success.”

Miami’s home schedule features 13 weekend games, which is welcome news for Miami-Dade fans who often hit rush hour traffic for midweek games.

Inter Miami will face expansion team St. Louis CITY SC for the first time on July 15 on the road, and will host Western Conference opponents FC Dallas, Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium for the first time.

Each team will play 34 matches - 17 at home and 17 away.

The MLS season will take a pause from July 16 to Aug. 19 for the inaugural Leagues Cup, in which all 47 MLS and LIGA MX (Mexico) clubs will compete in a month-long tournament.

The 2023 season will see the debut of MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and MLS that will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup with no blackouts. Fans will access games through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Starting February 1, fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season. A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Inter Miami will play a preseason home game Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. against Brazilian team Vasco da Gama. Fans can buy special 3-for-the-price-of-2 tickets for the Vasco da Gama game, the Montreal game and Philadelphia game. For information, go to intermiamicf.com