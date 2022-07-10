Inter Miami loses 1-0 at Orlando City on stoppage time own goal after long weather delay

Michelle Kaufman
Orlando City
After winning and tying with late-game heroics in back-to-back games, it was Inter Miami’s turn to feel the pain of a loss in the final minutes. And it came in the most brutal way.

An own goal by Miami defender Damion Lowe in the second minute of stoppage time gifted Orlando City a 1-0 win in an intense, hard-fought game that ended at 12:20 a.m. Sunday after a weather delay of nearly two and a half hours.

Lowe, who played nearly flawlessly the entire game, tried to clear a cross and it went off his leg onto the crossbar and bounced into the net. He was devastated after the game, despite coaches and teammates consoling him.

“Sometimes football is cruel,” said Inter Miami coach Phil Neville after emerging from a dejected locker room. “It was a brilliantly contested derby. I feel gutted for the players because they put in so much and to lose in the manner we did right at the last kick of the game…I suppose we’ve won ourselves late in the game, so we’ve got to take it, but it felt cruel because of the efforts we put in.

“We’ll just lick our wounds and go back to DRV PNK Stadium for a big game against Philadelphia on Wednesday.”

Inter Miami dropped a spot to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 points on six wins, eight losses and four ties heading into Wednesday’s home game against second-place Philadelphia. Miami is four spots shy of the playoff zone with 16 games remaining.

The Union is coming off a 7-0 win over D.C. United in which forward Julian Carranza, on loan to Philadelphia from Inter Miami, scored three goals. Carranza is not eligible to play against Miami due to an MLS rule that doesn’t allow loaned players to play against the teams that own their rights.

Neville lamented the long weather delay Saturday night and suggested the league should anticipate summer thunderstorms in Florida and schedule earlier kickoffs for Miami and Orlando during the rainiest months. He said he felt bad for the players, and the Miami fans who drove three hours to Exploria Stadium, waited out the delay, and would be arriving back home at 4 in the morning.

“It was cruel for both sets of players because you have a pre-match meal at 4:30 and the game kicks off at 10:30 and now we’re finishing a game at 1 in the morning,” Neville said. “I love this league, but it’s not a secret there’s going to be storms in Florida and maybe we could do a better job arranging games earlier in the day.”

Miami played well from the opening whistle, and Indiana Vassilev had a clear-cut scoring chance in the seventh minute that Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese blocked with his face. Inter Miami moved the ball well, stringing together nice passing sequences, controlled possession early in the game and the defense was resolute. By the end of the first half, Miami had outshot Orlando six to three, but the game remained scoreless.

Lowe had a chance to score on a header early in the second half, but it went wide right. Vassilev received a perfect layoff pass from DeAndre Yedlin in the 49th minute, but he kicked it over the crossbar into the stands. Miami has been among the lowest scoring teams in MLS this season, and the inability to find the back of the net hurt them again.

That deficiency is the reason the club just brought in two reinforcements – 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo, through a trade with Toronto FC, and winger Coco Jean from Lens in France. They are awaiting their visas and expected to add firepower to Miami’s offense.

“The finishing touch is the most important part of football, it’s why in world football the guys and girls that play center forward and score the goals get paid the most money,” Neville said. “It’s the hardest thing to do, to be creative and have that composure. We get into some really good positions, and now it’s about being ruthless. We have to score goals and punish teams when the have moments, particularly away from home when you do not get opportunities like we did (Saturday).”

As for Lowe’s own goal, Neville said it was “one of those cruel moments” in soccer.

“It’s a slight lapse of concentration, it’s not like there was any pressure,” Neville said. “I think if Damo had missed the ball, Drake (Callender) was in good position to catch it. It’s a routine clearance Damo does every day of the week. That’s what happens in the 92nd minute when you’re fatigued. He is gutted, but there is no need to be. He’s performed fantastic.”

Midfielder Jean Mota agreed.

“We told Damion he has our confidence, he is a great player, and things like that happen, but we have to look ahead to our home game on Wednesday,” Mota said. “We feel very sad, but it’s over and we have four days to prepare for our next game.”

Ariel Lassiter missed the game with a calf injury. His replacement, Robert Taylor, put in a good shift but lacked Lassiter’s blazing speed. Seeking more pace on the left flank, Neville brought in Emerson in the 60th minute. The young Colombian made a couple of electrifying runs but wound up making poor decisions and losing the ball.

“We felt the game had slowed down a bit and we wanted more penetration,” Neville said. “Emerson is going to be a really good player, but we’re seeing the inconsistencies of a young, talented player and we’re going to have to go with the rough and the smooth. There are moments he excites us and goes past players, and moments like (Saturday) when he frustrates you a little bit. But we believe in him.”

Forward Gonzalo Higuain did not make the trip. He stayed home with an undisclosed non-COVID illness after missing practice Thursday and Friday.

Goalkeeper Nick Marsman, the starter entering the season, returned from a back injury but Callender, who has excelled in Marsman’s absence, got the start.

