Inter Miami jersey reveal: Messi models new 2024 away kit aboard cruise ship, where to buy

Lionel Messi will have some new threads to wear on the pitch for the 2024 MLS season.

Inter Miami debuted its new away kit Tuesday during a presentation hosted by Mario Lopez and held aboard Royal Caribbean's new Icon of the Seas ship, which sets sail for the first time on Jan. 27. After the jersey reveal, Messi will participate the time-honored maritime tradition of naming the ship. Royal Carribean is a corporate sponsor of the club.

It may take some fans time to get used to the new look after Messi made Inter Miami’s jerseys iconic worldwide after joining the club in July.

So long, XBTO — the crypto-finance company that had graced the front of Inter Miami’s jerseys since 2021. The new jersey has the Adidas logo in the upper left corner, Inter Miami’s club logo in the upper right corner, and the Royal Caribbean logo (a crown sitting on an anchor) in the middle of the team’s new jersey.

The black kit, titled "La Noche," features bright pink logos.

Down the collarbone, the new black jerseys house three pink stripes which stop midway to the sleeves. When play begins, the sleeves who will feature two sponsors that remain on the jersey: Apple TV and Fracht Group.

The jersey shorts are mostly the same from last season: A large number on the left leg above an Adidas logo, with Inter Miami’s logo on the lower corner down the right leg.

Inter Miami wore the black XBTO jersey just once during the 2023 season after Messi’s arrival, for the regular-season finale in Charlotte. The club also wore black jerseys for the first two preseason matches this month against El Salvador and FC Dallas, where Inter Miami’s foundation logo was front and center.

How to buy Inter Miami's new away kit

Fans can purchase the new La Noche kit on MLSStore.com beginning at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Messi models Inter Miami's new black jersey during cruise ship reveal