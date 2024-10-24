Inter Miami hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference semifinals

Atlanta United FC (10-14-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Inter Miami CF (22-4-8, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -229, Atlanta United FC +466; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Miami is 17-4-5 against conference opponents. Luis Suarez paces the top-scoring team in all of MLS play with 20 goals. Miami has a league-leading 78 goals.

United is 11-9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 49 goals.

Friday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez has scored 20 goals with nine assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Saba Lobzhanidze has scored nine goals and added four assists for United. Pedro Amador has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 7-0-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Leo Afonso (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured), Oscar Ustari (injured).

United: Quentin Westberg (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press