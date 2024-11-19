Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino resigns after disappointing playoff exit

Lionel Messi needs a new coach in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino resigned Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the news.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas, president of football pperations Raúl Sanllehí, and Martino will speak at a news conference Friday at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium.

The move is a sour ending to Martino's run as Inter Miami coach after a historic season, during which the club won the MLS Supporters’ Shield but was bounced in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

Martino, 61, coached Inter Miami’s stars Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at FC Barcelona, and Messi with the Argentine national team during his career. Martino also helped Atlanta United with MLS Cup in 2017.

Martino joined Inter Miami in late June 2023, shortly before Messi signed with the club in July 2023. Inter Miami won its first title in franchise history seven games into Messi’s arrival, winning the Leagues Cup 2023 tournament.

Inter Miami set the MLS points record with 74 points from 22 wins, eight draws and only four losses during the 2024 regular season.

In all, Inter Miami lost six games to MLS teams this year – but three of them came against Atlanta United.

Messi scored one goal in the first MLS playoff series of his career, as Inter Miami was bounced from the postseason after losing Games 2 and 3 to Atlanta to end the season.

Martino’s resignation was first reported by givemesport.com.

