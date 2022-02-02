Inter Miami finalizing deals with U.S. defender Yedlin and Finnish midfielder Taylor

Inter Miami is expected to make two significant signings in the coming days – U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin and Finland national team midfielder/winger Robert Taylor.

Negotiations between Inter Miami and Yedlin have been ongoing for weeks and multiple sources said the sides are close to finalizing a deal that would add the veteran leader with MLS experience to Miami’s youth-filled revamped roster.

Yedlin, 28, has made 71 appearances for the U.S. national team and is the most experienced player on the roster for tonight’s World Cup qualifier between the United States and Honduras in St. Paul, Minn.

Turkish club Galatasaray bought out his contract, so Miami does not have to pay a transfer fee. Yedlin is a Seattle native and former Seattle Sounder with a strong tie to Inter Miami chief soccer officer Chris Henderson, who previously worked with the Sounders and signed Yedlin to his first contract.

He last played in MLS in 2014 and has since spent time in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, and Newcastle United and in Turkey, where he played the past two seasons for Galatasaray. He played in 26 games in the Turkish league and scored one goal.

Taylor, 27, is a midfielder and wingback who has been on the Finnish national team throughout his youth and has played 20 matches for the senior team. He has been playing in Norway for Brann, and also had a spell with Nottingham Forest in England, the home country of his father.

Norwegian media reported that Taylor was in talks with Inter Miami and league sources have confirmed that a deal could be reached soon.