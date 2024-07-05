Inter Miami aims to extend win streak at Cincinnati in battle of MLS No. 1 and No. 2

Like most soccer fans around the world, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino was riveted by Argentina’s dramatic quarterfinal win in penalty kicks over Ecuador in Copa America on Thursday night and Spain’s quarterfinal win over Germany in extra time Friday in the European championships.

His Zoom call with reporters Friday to preview the Inter Miami game Saturday at FC Cincinnati included several questions about the Copa and Euros, and he had plenty to say.

As for Argentina’s victory and how he saw Lionel Messi, who remains scoreless and missed his PK, Martino said: “It was even. Ecuador played a great game, has good technical players and they are also strong physically. Argentina, especially when it comes to penalties, has a special player in [Emi] Martinez who gives them a plus. Leo looked to me like he was recovered from his [groin] injury. He played 90 minutes and that is what is important for us, that the injury didn’t get worse, he can keep playing and hopefully get back to us healthy.”

Martino added “it was crazy from a futbol standpoint” that Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez was fired after his team took World Cup champion Argentina to penalties. He pointed out that European federations have not been so quick to part ways with coaches who lost in their tournament.

“Obviously there is always external pressure on a coach depending on which league and which national team you are in,” said Martino, who was fired as Mexico national coach after the 2022 World Cup. “But there is this craziness now that after every loss you have to change coaches. Anyone who sees the development of the Ecuador team, the parity with which they competed against Argentina, the team that, to me, is the best team in the world, there is no feeling of a cycle being finished. On the contrary, there’s the feeling of a cycle that’s going well. So, I don’t understand that decision.”

Turning attention to his team’s game Saturday, Martino said while it is surely an important match between first-place Miami and second-place Cincinnati, “there is a long season ahead of us, a lot can happen, everything doesn’t begin and end with this game.”

Inter Miami has been perched atop the MLS standings all season and has 47 points with a 14-3-5 record. Cincinnati is right behind with 45 points and a 14-4-3 record and has played one fewer game.

Miami is riding a four-game win streak without leading scorers Messi and Luis Suarez, who are with their national teams at Copa America. The team also aims to extend its 7-0-1 unbeaten streak on the road.

All four recent victories were by a score of 2-1 with goals by Julian Gressel, Leo Afonso, Ian Fray (2), Jordi Alba, Robert Taylor and Benjamin Cremaschi.

Alba will be out for the Cincinnati game, serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards, as will Diego Gomez for the same reason. Fede Redondo is available after missing the Charlotte game. Martino said he has not decided yet whether to use Paraguayan midfielder Matias Rojas, who is back from Copa America, or wait an integrate him for the next games against Toronto (July 17) and Chicago (July 20).

“I’m really looking forward to the game in Cincinnati,” Gressel said. “Big opportunity for us there. It just brings out the best in us. Obviously, you have some teams in the west you can’t forget about, as well. LAFC is playing really well, Salt Lake, the Galaxy…being on top of the league, it’s not just a runaway show.

“You have to perform every game that that’s what keeps us going. We are at the top right now and we want to stay there and the only way to do that is by controlling what we can control.”

With 14 wins Miami has already matched its most wins in club history, and there are still 12 games to go.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender said: “In terms of points, it’s us and Cincy at the top and goes to show what we have in front of us. It’s a big game. It’s a long season, we’ve been in good form, and getting these points on the road are super important. Our road form has improved a lot and we want to build on what we’ve done the last few games.”

Three of the youngest players on the team, Cremaschi (19), Fray (21), and Yannick Bright (22) have been particularly impressive during the recent win streak. “Benja scoring a game-winning goal was the difference between us getting one point and three points and that’s massive,” Callender said. “These young guys are really stepping up. Everyone is impressed, from the inside and the outside.”

Bright is a rookie from the University of New Hampshire and is playing a bigger role as the season progresses.

“Yannick, like me, came through college and that can be intimidating coming from NCAA to MLS with guys from different leagues,” Callender said. “It’s a very professional environment and Yannick’s done a really good job of fitting it, doing what coach asks of him and coming up with big plays. He covers a lot of ground makes good decisions, especially in the middle of the field, where it can be hectic. He’s been key in this stretch, bringing great energy.”

Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said of Miami: “They’re a very deep team. You can see with key pieces missing the team that they’re fielding is very strong,” Noonan said. “There’s a reason they’re still winning games and doing it home and away.

“[They have] a lot of quality and a lot of guys that have played meaningful minutes and now are getting more consistent starts. But they still look very strong and will be a great test for us.”

The Blue and Orange have suffered just two losses in the past 13 games, so Martino expects a tough game.

“We expect Cincinnati to be how they always are, intense, imposing a lot of pressure, they have played a certain style for several years and that been successful for themm” Martino said. “They are always battling for top positions.”

Among the Cincinnati players to watch are reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, Pavel Bucha, Luca Orellano, and former Inter Miami captain DeAndre Yedlin, one of Callender’s closest friends.

Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson is back after the U.S. national team’s early exit from Copa America.

How to Watch: Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at TQL Stadium. It will be shown on Apple TV.