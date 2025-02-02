🇮🇹 Inter deny Milan third derby win in dramatic fashion

Inter denied Milan a third derby win of the season by snatching a late 1-1 draw.

Scorers: Reijnders 45'; De Vrij 90+3'

The defending Serie A champions saw two goals disallowed in the opening half-hour with Lautaro Martínez denied by offsides against himself and Nicolò Barella.

Tijjani Reijnders broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time by powering home a close-range rebound after Yann Sommer had denied Rafael Leão's initial effort.

Simone Inzaghi's side appeared to have finally pulled level shortly after the hour mark through Martínez again but he saw a third effort chalked off for offside.

But they were finally rewarded deep in added time as Yann Bissek knocked down a half-cleared cross at the far post into Stefan de Vrij's path to drill home a leveller.

The Nerazzurri remain two points behind leaders Napoli, who take on Roma later on Sunday, at Serie A's summit while while Milan slip down one place to eighth.

📸 PIERO CRUCIATTI - AFP or licensors