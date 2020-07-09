Inter concedes late equalizer in 2-2 draw at Verona

ROME (AP) -- Four days after a dispiriting home loss to Bologna, Inter Milan again conceded a late goal in a 2-2 draw at Hellas Verona on Thursday.

Miguel Veloso equalized for Verona from the center of the area four minutes from time.

The result meant Inter failed to reclaim third place in Serie A from Atalanta, which jumped ahead following its ninth straight win, against Sampdoria, on Wednesday.

Inter was left one point behind Atalanta, although still with a safe cushion of 14 points ahead of fifth-place Roma and a solid hold on the final Champions League place.

Verona, which won a promotion playoff after finishing fifth in Serie B last season, has exceeded expectations this campaign and is in ninth place.

Verona took an early lead through Darko Lazovic, who dribbled around Milan Skriniar to score from a tight angle.

Antonio Candreva equalized shortly after the break by converting the rebound after a shot from Romelu Lukaku off the post.

Then Inter went ahead minutes later when Verona fullback Federico Dimarco, who is on loan from Inter, scored an own goal by inadvertently deflecting a cross from Candreva.

Earlier, Udinese took a step toward safety with a 3-0 win at last-place Spal.

Rodrigo De Paul, Stefano Okaka and Kevin Lasagna scored for Udinese, which moved eight points above the drop zone.

