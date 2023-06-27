Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) shareholders have earned a 11% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) share price is up 11% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 9.1% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Inter & Co

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Inter & Co wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Inter & Co grew its revenue by 47% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 11% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Inter & Co in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Inter & Co is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Inter & Co in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Inter & Co shareholders have gained 11% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of 11%. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 102% in that time. It could be that word is spreading about its positive business attributes. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like Inter & Co better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here