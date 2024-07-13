Inter boss Simone Inzaghi applauds Roma: “They’re working well.”

Fresh off a new contract with Inter, Simone Inzaghi discussed the upcoming Serie A season.

Having won his first league title with the Nerazzurri this past season, Inzaghi shared an overview of the top clubs in Serie A.

“Conte and Fonseca are two managers that I respect a lot,” Inzaghi said during Friday’s press conference.

“The two Roman teams are also working well – Roma with De Rossi and Lazio with an excellent coach like Baroni.”

“In the race for the Scudetto I wouldn’t underestimate Atalanta who have an excellent guide like Gasperini and have done very well in recent years.”