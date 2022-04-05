Intense winds, wintry weather blast through parts of the Prairies

Parts of the Prairies are in for a turbulent start to the week, with a blast of intense, possibly damaging winds that could hinder travel through Tuesday. Wind warnings are in place for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Combined with wintry weather, driving conditions will be poor at times. High winds may also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. The good news is there will be a brief shot of warmth late week. More on the intense winds, impacts and what's to come later this week, below.

DON'T MISS: Deprived of warmth: Patience will pay off for Canadians in the cold

TUESDAY: IMPACTFUL WINDS TO MAKE TRAVEL TRICKY ACROSS PARTS OF ALBERTA, SASKATCHEWAN

Significant Pacific energy contributing to windy and stormy conditions along the B.C. coast has spawned a low-pressure system, developed lee of the Rocky Mountains. This will bring blustery, potentially damaging winds and a mix of unsettled weather at times.

Westerly winds in southern Alberta and along the foothills will remain strong through the Monday overnight period, subsiding Tuesday afternoon. Gusts of 60-90 km/h are forecast.

ABHWY

As the low tracks into Saskatchewan Tuesday morning, busterly northwesterly winds will develop and become more widespread across the province with gusts 70-90+ km/h. Winds will diminish Tuesday evening. Combined with flurries and/or showers, visibilities may become reduced at times, leading to poor driving conditions.

"Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the wind warning.

PRWIND

A wintry mix and cool rain is forecast along the Alberta and Saskatchewan border Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures at or slightly below seasonal before a surge of warmth is expected late week for the province and 20°C temperatures return. Friday will see widespread temperatures reach the low 20s for southern portions of Alberta. The first 20°C day for Calgary International Airport this season is possible.

Story continues

PRTEMPFRI

However, much colder weather is on the way starting early next week with late winter-like temperatures returning. The colder pattern will spread across the Prairies. Also closely watching to see if there will be a significant system to go along with the colder pattern.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.