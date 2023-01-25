Intense snowfall rates threaten very dangerous travel in Ontario

Snowfall warnings are in effect across southern Ontario as Wednesday's storm will bring some of the heaviest snowfall totals of the year so far. A widespread 10-25 cm is expected by the time all is said and done on Thursday. When combined with intense wind gusts, the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute will be quite hazardous at times due to poor visibility and possible whiteout conditions from blowing snow.

This won't be the end of it, either, as several wintry storm systems are expected to follow behind Wednesday's Texas low, bringing more snow and colder temperatures back into the region as we end January and start off February.

Brace for intense snowfall rates Wednesday evening

Snow began to spread across southwestern Ontario through the early morning hours on Wednesday, with snowfall rates forecast to intensify through the late afternoon and evening hours, especially for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Snowfall rates of 1-3 cm an hour are forecast, with conditions expected to be at their worst in the afternoon hours and into the evening commute. Between 4-7 pm, snowfall rates could possibly reach as high as 3-5 cm per hour at times, as these intense snow bands of snow pivot through the GTA.

Baron - Ontario snow totals - Jan25

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the snowfall warning. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

The higher snowfall rates in combination with easterly winds between 40-60 km/h blowing off Lake Ontario will lead to reduced visibility and even brief whiteouts in some areas.

ONWIND

In all, snowfall accumulations of 10-25 cm are possible in the hardest hit areas, with the potential for locally higher amounts. The snow will taper to flurries by the Thursday morning commute across the GTA.

For Ottawa, snow will becoming heavier after the Wednesday evening commute and become heaviest through the overnight period. Snow will still continue through the Thursday morning commute, but will become lighter through the morning.

More wintry lows continue behind this system

Several systems behind this Texas low will continue the string of wintry lows forecast to bring rounds of snow to Ontario through next week.

More snow is forecast late Friday into Saturday morning, with a clipper system and possibly more widespread snow Sunday through Monday once again. There is lower confidence in the forecast details this far out, but at this point, it's not expected to be a major storm.

A more wintry pattern will stay locked in for the final days of January and into early February, with an active setup expected to continue as we march through the heart of the winter season.

Check back in with The Weather Network for updates on the forecast for Ontario.