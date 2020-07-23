‘Are you intending to shoot me over a mask?’ Workers feel burden of enforcing rules

MELBOURNE, Fla. – When Karen and Friends Beads reopened May 1 after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Mendy White posted a sign on the door: "No entry without a mask. If you don't have one, we do."

The policy instantly became a source of conflict. The first day the shop reopened, White said, a man who entered with his wife lifted his shirt to flash a gun when asked to put on a mask.

“I said, ‘Are you intending to shoot me over a mask?’ ” White said. "And I let it hang there. He said, ‘Well, I guess we don’t have to be here,’ and he left. But that could have escalated.”

Jenna Hulse buys copper wire for a project from Mendy White, owner of Karen and Friends Beads in downtown Melbourne, Fla. The crafts shop has a strict policy of requiring masks. White says she's been threatened and cursed at for enforcing the mask rule.

The cheerful shop with walls decked in a rainbow assortment of hanging strands of beads suddenly became a political war ground. Like many other workers during the pandemic, White was unwillingly pulled into a fierce fight over whether people should be required to wear masks inside businesses.

“I’m gonna be honest,” White said, taking a deep breath. “I’m in a (expletive) bead shop. … Do you think I feel like I should have to carry a gun to come to work? It’s art. It’s craft. It’s design. It’s teaching people. … I’m not coming to a shooting range. This should be the happiest place.”

White said she felt like she had no choice but to reopen because of financial reasons. She laid off her entire staff, helped them get unemployment payments and began operating the store alone every single day – many of her workers were older and vulnerable to the virus. Her 72-year old mother has many health conditions that make her immune system fragile. White said she's worn face masks around her mother since long before the pandemic began.

As cases in Florida and the USA surge high above pre-shutdown levels, many major retailers announced that they will extend their policy to require customers to wear masks. Target, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, Kohl's and Publix are among them. Many small shops in downtown Melbourne feature handwritten signs asking customers to don face coverings.

Mask policies and regulations have become a debate that tends to split on political party lines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all Americans wear face coverings in public, along with other safety measures such as staying 6 feet apart and washing hands often. In turn, many businesses and states or localities mandated that people wear face masks.

Brevard County opted not to mandate face masks. Commissioners said they don't believe requiring face coverings is their place. Many cities and towns on the Space Coast adopted mask mandates, creating a patchwork of rules.

Opponents of mask requirements say the policies infringe upon their freedom, or they don’t want to wear them because they say the threat of the virus is overblown and that masks are ineffective and uncomfortable. For a long time, President Donald Trump didn't publicly wear a mask, then tweeted a picture of himself wearing one Monday and called it a “patriotic duty.”

Karen and Friends Bead shop in downtown Melbourne has a strict policy of requiring masks to enter the store.

The charged emotions around masks have led to violence in some areas. Employees or customers have been assaulted verbally, or in some cases physically, for asking patrons to wear masks. Police in Utah said Saturday that a Walmart shopper assaulted another who wasn’t wearing a mask, injuring her by ramming her cart with his own several times.

In Brevard’s assortment of community Facebook groups, the mask debate is a constant source of disagreement and drama. People post lists of what they deem “safe” businesses with mask requirements – then those lists generate argumentative replies.

Mask policies even show up in online reviews. One positive Facebook review for Karen and Friends praised the shop's policy. A one-star Google review from a customer whose group of five was turned away, along with a group of six that attempted to enter right after, had harsh criticism for the store.

Wearing masks is mandatory at Walmart, Sam's Club and a lot of other national chains.

The bad review included a video that ended with an expletive and an obscene gesture directed at the shop door, followed by "Hope you make your rental payment.”

The customer could have worn one of the face masks the store provides, White said.

White allows customers to stand outside while she offers selections for them if they won’t wear a mask.

Some workers and business leaders said a lack of official guidance or legal policies where they operate places a burden on their employees to handle confrontations and make decisions. Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeast Grocers, included that point in a statement after reversing its position and requiring masks in-store:

“We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates,” the statement read.

Karen and Friends Beads doesn't fall under any of the Brevard jurisdictions with mask mandates, leaving the decision and enforcement solely up to her.

"It causes me anxiety being here because when people walk through the door, if they don't have a mask on, I'm expecting a fight now," White said. "I'm expecting to be hollered at. ... And a mandate on a mask would stop essential workers and people who work for minimum wage from having to encounter this daily."

Bailey Gallion is the business and development reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallion at 321-242-3786 or bgallion@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: