Intellitronix Receives Purchase Order from Kawasaki Motors for a Custom-Designed OEM Product

EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), and an automotive electronics industry leader, announced it received its third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki Motors for a custom-built LED microprocessor-controlled product.

“Intellitronix is extremely happy with our partnership with Kawasaki Motors and their confidence in our ability to create specialized products for them. When Kawasaki first came to Intellitronix looking for a company with in-house experience in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art automotive electronics, we immediately went to work and created a unique OEM product for them. Receiving our third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki to manufacture the custom-made product demonstrates our commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and has further solidified our relationship with Kawasaki. We are looking forward to developing additional customized products for Kawasaki in the future,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group.

Intellitronix has a rich history of successfully designing and engineering proprietary American-made products for the automotive electronics industry. intellitronixgauges.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

