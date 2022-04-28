Intelligent Information Management Market and Location Intelligence Analytics Market (2022-2027) | Industry Size, Vendor Landscape, Emerging Demand, Growth Rate, End-Use with CAGR, Market Insight, Key Challenges, Competition and Forecast

·10 min read
Pune, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intelligent Information Management Market 2022-2027: "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global “Intelligent Information Management Market” 2021-2027 research report covers the market landscape and their growth prospect over the coming years, this report covers the industry structure and even landscape, the problems along with business strategies and industry effectiveness. The purpose of the Intelligent Information Management Market report is to support beginner as well as existing players in gaining insightful Intelligent Information Management and make appropriate decisions based on it.

Abbreviated as IIM, intelligent information management is a set of processes and underlying technology solutions that enable organizations to understand, organize and manage all sorts of datatypes (e.g., general files, databases and e-mails). Key attributes that define an IIM solution include the following: Automated patching, Infrastructure database, Integrated IP device discovery, Alarms and events, Integration with third party applications and Data sharing.

Intelligent Information Management is an advanced version of ECM, capable of handling the management of data as well as content. Through IIM, the entire lifecycle of content, from its creation to distribution, storage, and use, up to archiving, is managed and easily accessible.

The Major Players in the Intelligent Information Management Market include:

  • Microsoft

  • M-Files

  • Nuxeo

  • Nikoyo

  • Templafy

  • Modus

Global Intelligent Information Management Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • On-premise

  • Cloud-based

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Nordic

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • India

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of MEA

Global Intelligent Information Management Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Intelligent Information Management market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Information Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Cloud-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Information Management Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 SMEs
1.3.3 Large Enterprises
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Intelligent Information Management Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Intelligent Information Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Intelligent Information Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Intelligent Information Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Intelligent Information Management Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Intelligent Information Management Market Trends
2.3.2 Intelligent Information Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Intelligent Information Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Intelligent Information Management Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Intelligent Information Management Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Information Management Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Information Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Intelligent Information Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Information Management Revenue
3.4 Global Intelligent Information Management Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Intelligent Information Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Information Management Revenue in 2020
3.5 Intelligent Information Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Intelligent Information Management Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Intelligent Information Management Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Intelligent Information Management Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Intelligent Information Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Intelligent Information Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Intelligent Information Management Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Intelligent Information Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Intelligent Information Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America
6.1 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Intelligent Information Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada

……………………..Continued

Study II: Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market 2022-2027:

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data. Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provide location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc. If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

The Location Intelligence Analytics Industry report is compiled with the use of the latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools providing various analyses that have been comprehended in the report. The information available in the Location Intelligence Analytics market summarized report provides customers with effective information that enables them to make effective decisions, which could lead to a significant expansion of the business in the future.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

The Major Players in the Location Intelligence Analytics Market include:

  • SAP SE

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Google Inc.

  • Tableau software

  • SAS Institute

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

  • Information Builders

  • Pitney Bowes

  • MicroStrategy

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Software

  • Service

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Government and Utilities

  • Retail and Consumer Goods

  • Telecommunications and IT

  • Transportation and Logistics

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Location Intelligence Analytics market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Location Intelligence Analytics market by value in 2021?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Location Intelligence Analytics market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Location Intelligence Analytics market?

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics market?

  • What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Location Intelligence Analytics market?

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Location Intelligence Analytics Breakdown Data by Type
5 Location Intelligence Analytics Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix

