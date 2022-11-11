Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Projected to Grow at a magnificent CAGR During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [88 Pages Report]

Proficient Market Insights
·14 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market In 2022 (Short Description) : The test of driving a car accompanies the whole process of vehicle development, including benchmarking test, software-in-loop (SIL, software-in-loop), hardware-in-the-loop (HIL, hardware-in-loop), vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) , namely vehicle-in-loop), system calibration, and then to the final vehicle site, road test and other methods, covering the whole chain verification from components to system to vehicle.

"Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Report Contains 88 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Testing, Inspection and Certification industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21912284

Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Testing, Inspection and Certification product introduction, recent developments and Testing, Inspection and Certification sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market report are:

  • DEKRA

  • TÜV SÜD Group

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Applus Services

  • SGS Group

  • Intertek Group

  • TÜV Rheinland Group

  • TÜV Nord Group

Short Summery About Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market :

The Global Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The test of driving a car accompanies the whole process of vehicle development, including benchmarking test, software-in-loop (SIL, software-in-loop), hardware-in-the-loop (HIL, hardware-in-loop), vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) , namely vehicle-in-loop), system calibration, and then to the final vehicle site, road test and other methods, covering the whole chain verification from components to system to vehicle.

The global market for Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Intelligent Connected Vehicle Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Intelligent Connected Vehicle Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Intelligent Connected Vehicle Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Intelligent Connected Vehicle Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification players cover DEKRA, TÜV SÜD Group, Bureau Veritas, Applus Services and SGS Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Get a Sample Copy of the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Report 2022

Report further studies the market development status and future Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Test

  • Check

  • Certification

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Testing, Inspection and Certification in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Testing, Inspection and Certification?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

  • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Testing, Inspection and Certification along with the manufacturing process of Testing, Inspection and Certification?

  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market?

  • Economic impact on the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry and development trend of the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry.

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market?

  • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

  • What is the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21912284

Detailed TOC of Global Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Research Report 2022

1 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Testing, Inspection and Certification
1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.5 Manufacturers Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Testing, Inspection and Certification Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.4 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Production
3.4.1 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.4.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.5 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Production
3.5.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.6 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Production
3.6.1 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.6.2 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.7 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Production
3.7.1 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.7.2 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Country
4.2.2 United States
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 China Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil

Get a Sample Copy of the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Report 2022

5 Segment by Type
5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Price by Type (2017-2022)
6 Segment by Application
6.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Company
7.1.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Corporation Information
7.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Product Portfolio
7.1. CTesting, Inspection and Certification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 Company’s Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Company’s Recent Developments/Updates

8 Testing, Inspection and Certification Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification
8.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Distributors List
9.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Customers

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry Trends
10.2 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Drivers
10.3 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Challenges
10.4 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Region (2023-2028)
11.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.4 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.5 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Type (2023-2028)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Testing, Inspection and Certification by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer

Continued….

Purchase this report (Price 3660 USD for a single-user license) -https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/21912284

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research.

CONTACT: Contact our Sales Team: Organization: Proficient Market Insights Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 | UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26