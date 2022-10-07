IntelligenceBank

New integration provides marketing professionals with a seamless way to automatically centralize purchased assets from Getty Images in their IntelligenceBank DAM portal.

IntelligenceBank Digital Asset Management Announces Integration with Getty Images

IntelligenceBank Digital Asset Management Announces Integration with Getty Images

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IntelligenceBank (www.intelligencebank.com), the leading innovator in Digital Asset Management and Marketing Operations solutions, announced a new connector integration with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace. With a library of over 495 million assets, Getty Images offers unmatched depth, breadth, and quality visual content for any customer - no matter their size - around the globe. Now with the latest IntelligenceBank integration with Getty Images, shared customers can automatically sync assets downloaded from Getty Images into their IntelligenceBank DAM.

In doing so, users of IntelligenceBank's online image and video library will be able to:

Automatically sync to IntelligenceBank the largest version available of a video, vector or image asset downloaded from Getty Images. Manage metadata from Getty Images and custom map them to the asset metadata fields within IntelligenceBank, so expiry dates and other important data are captured and can be integrated into workflows.

According to Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank, "This is a great new initiative that bridges the gap between owned and licensed content compliance. With the explosion of digital media - it's critical that marketing departments have systems and processes in place to automate how imagery and video are managed within owned content - so clients don't overspend, and also adhere to licensing parameters."

IntelligenceBank customers have already seen significant benefits from this integration, including:

Saving time - as they no longer need to manually re-upload imagery and videos.

They can instantly control access to their Getty Images files.

Ensure they are not double purchasing assets across the business.

Story continues

For more information on the latest IntelligenceBank integration with Getty Images, please visit IntelligenceBank's website or Helpdesk.

----------

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading digital asset management and marketing operations software. We help marketing teams seamlessly manage digital assets, creative content approvals, marketing compliance, and creative project management to ensure brands get to market quickly, stay on brand and ensure regulatory compliance.

IntelligenceBank is used by over 500 brands with 800,000+ users in 55 countries. IntelligenceBank has offices in the United States, Canada and Australia.

For more information, visit http://www.intelligencebank.com.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 496,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Contact Information:

John Ryan

VP of Marketing

john.ryan@intelligencebank.com



Related Images













Image 1: IntelligenceBank Digital Asset Management Announces Integration with Getty Images





Automatically centralize purchased assets from Getty Images in their IntelligenceBank DAM portal









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



