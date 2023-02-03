Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Present

·4 min read
Pune, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market during 2023-2028.

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market is projected to reach US$ 57250 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 46580 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2023 and 2028.

Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Intelligence

  • Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Applications: -

  • Land

  • Air

  • Sea

  • Space

  • Cyber

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Elbit Systems

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • General Dynamics

  • Thales Group

  • Boeing

  • CACI

  • BAE Systems

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

  • Rheinmetall Defense

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Raytheon

Key Benefits of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market

TOC of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

  1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 Intelligence
        1.2.3 Surveillance and Reconnaissance
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Land
        1.3.3 Air
        1.3.4 Sea
        1.3.5 Space
        1.3.6 Cyber
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

  2.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Industry Trends
        2.3.2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

  3.1 Global Top Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Revenue
    3.4 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

