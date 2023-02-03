Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Present

Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market during 2023-2028.

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market is projected to reach US$ 57250 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 46580 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2023 and 2028.



Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Applications: -

Land

Air

Sea

Space

Cyber

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Elbit Systems

L3Harris Technologies

General Dynamics

Thales Group

Boeing

CACI

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Rheinmetall Defense

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

