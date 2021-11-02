Intelligence Community Leader Elected to Concurrent Technologies Corporation Board of Directors

Dawn R. Eilenberger Brings Extensive IC Experience and Expertise

Johnstown, PA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Board of Directors has elected Dawn R. Eilenberger, a highly accomplished Intelligence Community (IC) leader, as its newest director. In addition, two long-time board members, E. Jeanne Gleason and Conway B. Jones, completed their board service as their terms have concluded.

Ms. Eilenberger is a senior executive with more than 35 years of broad leadership experience in the Intelligence Community (IC). She successfully managed legal, policy, finance, international affairs, security, facilities, and compliance organizations in multiple IC agencies. She is currently on contract to research and write studies on Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and IC activities for the CIA Center for the Study of Intelligence. She also served at high levels in the National Intelligence at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the CIA. She holds a BA from Muhlenberg College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

“We have been very fortunate to have impressive and committed board members to help guide our company. Ms. Eilenberger adds significant expertise to our already accomplished board; we look forward to working with her and to her meaningful contributions,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We also acknowledge the two board members who recently completed their service, Ms. Gleason and Mr. Jones, and thank them for their numerous contributions through the years.”

The other CTC board members are: The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Board Chair; Dale M. Mosier, Board Vice Chair; Robert J. Eyer; Retired U.S. Army Major General Camille M. Nichols; Retired U.S. Air Force Major General John F. Phillips; Sean P. Roche; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; Gary C. Slack; and Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

