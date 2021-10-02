'Intellectual Dishonesty': PM Modi Opens Up About Opposition of Farmer Reforms in Interview

Commenting on the farmers’ protests that have been taking place in India for months, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi said that one can see the real meaning of “intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi” in those who have opposed the farm laws brought about by his government.

The prime minister made the remark in an interview with Open magazine. He said, “If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi.”

This was in response to a question about him being a risk-taker when it came to demonetisation and the farm laws among other things. He was asked if he was “worried about the consequences of these risky, although essential, forays into the taboo zones”.

To which the prime minister said that the earlier governments had only one model — ones that are run to build the next government. “My fundamental thinking is different. I believe we have to run the Government to build the nation (desh banane ke liye sarkar chalani hai),” the prime minister said.

Reiterating the government’s stand on farm laws, PM Modi said that his government stood for the empowerment of small farmers. He said, “The farm laws about which you are talking, the Government has been saying right from the first day that on whichever point there is a disagreement, the Government is ready to sit together and discuss those issues. Many meetings have also been held in this regard but no one till now has come up with a specific point of disagreement that we want this to be changed.”

PM Modi also said that one could see the “rajneetik dhokhadhandi” when it came to GST, Aadhaar or even the new parliament building. He said that those who protest such decisions were looking for their own benefit instead of that of the nation. “I want to urge everyone that the issue is not whether Modi succeeds or fails, it should be about whether our country succeeds,” PM Modi said.

Story continues

In the last few months, the Narendra Modi government has earlier asked farmers to come to the table and highlight specific points that the farmers have disagreed with. There has been no successful meeting, and the farmers have continued to demand that the farm laws be repealed completely.

Read Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entire interview with Open magazine here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.