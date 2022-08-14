Intel Releases Its GPU Benchmark Results for New Arc A750

Intel has long been a household name in the world of CPUs, but now as a new entrant into the world of graphics processing units (GPUs), many gamers are curious how its new offerings will fare when benchmarked against industry heavyweights like NVIDIA and AMD.

Now, after a thorough benchmarking of the Intel® Arc™ A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card, testing over 50 titles, Intel has released its findings. In its recent report, the new GPU excelled when running on a modern API like DX12 and Vulkan, and was able to achieve a three to five percent advantage over the GeForce RTX 3060 in both 1080p Ultra and 1440p High settings. The video also teased a bit more of the cosmetic enhancements that the card receives like a matte black shroud with purple ARGB.

Estimated to sell for $300 - $350 USD, the Intel® Arc™ A750 GPU is set to arrive later this summer. Head over to Intel to see the frame rates for each game tested.

