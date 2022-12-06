Intel plans mass layoffs, including at its Folsom campus. How many jobs will be cut?

Intel Corp. plans to lay off dozens of Northern California employees in early 2023, including more than 100 at its large Folsom campus.

The semiconductor company plans to permanently eliminate about 111 jobs in Folsom, according to a notice filed late last week to the California Employment Development Department.

The layoffs are expected to take place by the end of January, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed to the state.

The “planned mass layoff will affect approximately 111 employees and is expected to be permanent,” Carolann Bullock, Intel’s director of employment, wrote in the notice sent Friday to state regulators, Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell and Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Chairman Don Nottoli.

Layoffs felt across California tech sector

Intel is also planning to cut 90 jobs at its Santa Clara headquarters, the Bay Area News Group reported. The staff reductions come as more than a dozen other tech and biotech companies in the Bay Area have announced layoffs of more than 6,000 combined jobs, including more than 2,500 at Meta and 1,100 at Twitter, since the start of October.

According to the notices, employees are being laid off with at least 60 days’ notice, with the first layoffs scheduled for a two-week window beginning Jan. 31.

Intel is the capital region’s largest tech employer, with approximately 5,300 workers in the area. Layoffs of 111 positions would work out to cuts of about 2% of its Sacramento-area workforce.

The company’s 1.5-million-square-foot site in Folsom, located on Prairie City Road near Highway 50, is used for research and development. It opened in 1984.