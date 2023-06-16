Intel to invest $4.6 bln in new chip plant in Poland

By Karol Badohal and Supantha Mukherjee

WROCLAW, Poland/STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Intel said on Friday it will invest up to $4.6 billion in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wrocław, Poland, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity.

The U.S. chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip complex in Germany along with facilities in Ireland and France as it seeks to benefit from European Commission's eased funding rules and subsidies as the EU looks to cut its dependence on U.S. and Asian supply.

The facility in Poland will employ 2,000 workers and create several thousand additional jobs during the construction phase and hiring by suppliers, the company said in a statement.

Design and planning for the facility will begin immediately, with construction to commence pending European Commission approval.

Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland, called Intel's factory "the largest greenfield investment in the history of Poland".

The company, which has been in the country for 30 years and employs 4,000 workers, said it chose Poland because of its infrastructure, available talent and noted the site is close to its planned factory in Germany and its site in Ireland.

It expects the facility to come online by 2027.

Intel under CEO Pat Gelsinger has been investing billions in building factories across three continents to restore its dominance in chip making and better compete with rivals AMD , Nvidia and Samsung.

Intel also has plans to invest up to $100 billion to build potentially the world's largest chip-making complex in the U.S. state of Ohio. (Reporting by Karol Badohal in Wroclaw, Poland, and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)