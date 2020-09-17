Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake review: An impressive comeback

Intel is staging a comeback with its 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors.

After taking a beating from AMD’s Ryzen 4000 chips, Intel has made some ambitious claims about its latest generation of laptops processors.

Despite being limited to just four cores and eight threads, Intel says its higher frequencies and A.I.-powered performance boosts make for better real-world performance. Tiger Lake also debuts Intel Xe, the company’s new and improved integrated graphics.

Are Intel’s claims true? With the first reference model in hand, it’s time to find out.

The reference model

View photos

Reviewers like myself don’t usually get hands on reference models. These are laptops Intel provides to its manufacturing partners to demonstrate the performance capabilities and features present in its latest processors.

This year, Intel worked directly with MSI to make its reference model for 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors. Unlike most reference models, this one feels like a near-finished product. The keyboard and touchpad are excellent, and the build quality is solid. The laptop design will eventually become the MSI Prestige 14 – in fact, it’s labeled as such in the System Information.

The laptop’s design features a lifted hinge, a 14-inch 16:9 display, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The reference model is missing the MSI logo, as well as some port differences. Intel was careful to say that there are some important differences between the reference and MSI models, though.

View photos

Because this isn’t a laptop you can buy, I won’t linger on the design and usability of the laptop itself. Its size, though, is important to note. It’s just 2.8 pounds and 0.63 inches thick, making for a very portable laptop — just the kind of device that 11th-gen Tiger Lake is suited for.

That portability is important to consider, especially given the performance Intel’s 11th-gen chips provide.

Performance

My reference model came with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 and 32GB of RAM. That’s an insane amount of RAM for this type of machine, but it ensures that the system will not be bottle-necked by memory.

Look, we already know multi-core testing in benchmarks is going to suffer. With only four cores and eight threads to work with, it’ll never compete against AMD processors with twice that. But Intel has long boasted of its strength in single-core processing, and 11th-gen Tiger Lake doubles down on that, offering much higher base and turbo frequencies. That boost showed up in Geekbench 5, the first benchmark I tested.

Story continues