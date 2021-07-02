Integrity Health Corporation Launches New Mission

Integrity Health Corporation CEO Nelson Grist Announces Company’s New Mission

PHOENIX, AZ, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Integrity Health Corporation (OTC Pink: FTEG) CEO Nelson Grist is pleased to announce that the Company (www.integrityhealthcorp.com) has a new Mission as a Health Care Company, not just a developer and seller of CBD products.

Nelson Grist, CEO of Integrity Health Corporation, said, “The Company’s mission is to: Disrupt the normalcy of traditional Western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity Health professionals!”

The next step for Integrity Health is to finalize the acquisition of the MedSpa Point Lumineux in Sarasota, Florida from Medical Aesthetics Solutions. “This is the perfect first acquisition with a Company that believes like we do in integrative medicine and that has a great team at this MedSpa (www.pointlumineux.com). We also will continue to focus on The Mission. Integrity Health is developing the full circle of Health and Wellness. The Health and Wellness needs are an important part of everyone’s life. The Integrity Health Medical Team is focused and dedicated to The Mission,” Mr. Grist said.

"The Mission is the blueprint to help people live healthier and better lives and to strengthen investor confidence. We also aim to build net stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. This is a process we are committed to forging ahead with and our resolve to complete these tasks are a function of effort, teamwork, and time,” Mr. Grist concluded.

About Integrity Health Corporation

"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity professionals!"

Story continues

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

Integrity Health Corporation

2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600

Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA

602 806-9292

Investor Relations: Paul Knopick

940 262-3584; pknopick@eandecommunications.com

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone

561-750-9800; amazzone@transmediagroup.com



