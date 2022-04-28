Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2032; High-efficiency 5G Technology to Boost Demand- Predicts Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Integrated Passive Devices Market Analysis by Material (Silicon, Glass), by Passive Devices (Baluns, Filter, Couplers, Diplexers), by Wireless Technology (WLAN, Bluetooth, Cellular), by Application (ESD/EMI, RF IPD), by End-use Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville MD, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Integrated Passive Devices market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 10.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.23 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for Integrated Passive Devices is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 1.1Bn in 2021.

Integrated passive devices would aid in the reduction of the size and power consumption of telecom infrastructure items, boosting the integrated passive devices market in the next years, particularly in the telecom industry.

By 2022, the 5G industry is estimated to have 89 million subscribers, giving the integrated passive devices market room to expand. High-efficiency 5G integrated passive devices RF filters were created by 3D Glass Solutions.

Furthermore, 5G technology is scheduled to be deployed in the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China by 2021, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the integrated passive devices market in the following years.

Manufacturers in the integrated passive devices market get a big platform from which to serve the whole demand for integrated passive devices. The worldwide sales of integrated passive devices are seeing increased competition. With growing competition, new competitors are offering a variety of options at reasonable pricing, fulfilling the demand for integrated passive devices more accessible to customers.

What is the Factors Limiting the Growth of the Integrated Passive Devices Market?

The high cost of integrated passive devices in comparison to discrete components limits the growth of the integrated passive device market as well as sales of integrated passive devices and demand for integrated passive devices.

The long-term impact is projected to be minimal because leading companies in this sector are working hard to minimise the cost of integrated passive devices.

Low-cost production is critical for profit maximisation. Traditional printed circuit boards, on the other hand, are standardised for individual discrete components but not for integrated passive devices. When traditional PCBs are combined with integrated passive devices, they suffer additional costs. The cost ratio of a single discrete component to integrated passive devices (1.5 X 1.5) is one and one-third. This is mostly due to the commoditization and widespread use of discrete components.

Key Segments Covered in the Integrated Passive Devices Industry Survey

By Material Silicon Glass Others



By Passive Devices Baluns Filter Couplers Diplexers Customized IPDs Others





By Application



ESD/EMI RF IPD Digital & Mixed Signals Others





By Wireless Technology



WLAN Bluetooth Cellular GPS Others



Recent Developments in the Integrated Passive Devices Market

TDK Corporation introduced a new line of EPCOS power capacitors for DC link applications in May 2021. The new capacitors are offered with rated voltages ranging from 700 V DC to 2000 V DC and capacitances ranging from 20 F to 270 F.

Vishay Intertechnology released a new Automotive Grade through-hole inductor with a 420 A saturation current and a 30% inductance decrease in a 1500 case size in March 2021. The IHXL-1500VZ-5A delivers an extremely low typical DCR of 0.12 m and continuous high-temperature operation to +155 °C for automotive applications.

Panasonic announced the EEH-ZK(U) Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum SMD Electrolytic Capacitors in January 2021, which combine the benefits of electrolytic capacitors with solid polymer capacitors. High-temperature tolerance and compact case sizes are available.



Key players in the Sales of Integrated Passive Devices Market

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qurvo, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors





Key Takeaways from Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Demand Market Study

● The Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 21.7% in the year 2020On the basis of industry verticals, the global integrated passive devices market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, medical & healthcare, and others.

● Increased usage of these components in different consumer electronics products such as laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, among others, is credited with the increase.

● The integrated passive devices have a number of high-end qualities, including low power consumption, high chip connection, and a tiny footprint, which has fuelled their acceptance in miniaturized hand-held electronics.

● The Asia Pacific integrated passive devices market will grow from 2021 to 2028 due to government measures to expand semiconductor production in the region.

● Gestamp, a Spanish multinational company specializing in developing and manufacturing metal components for automobiles, will receive a EUR200 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to upgrade its research capabilities to produce lighter, safer, and environmentally friendly cars according to the European Commission.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis: Fact.MR study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (hardware, software, and services) and end use (logistics, food & beverages, retail & e-Commerce, airports, automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Robotic Process Automation Market Forecast: The report provides critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global robot process automation market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on robot process automation sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global robot process automation market.

Industrial Trucks Market Sales: Fact.MR study divulges compelling insights on the industrial trucks market on the basis of product (Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Platform Truck, Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Reach Truck, Turret Truck, Order Picker, Order Picker, Tow Tractor, Personnel And Burden Carrier, Personnel And Burden Carrier), power source (Electric, Conventional (IC Engine), Manual), capacity (Below 2.5 Tons, Below 2.5 Tons, Below 2.5 Tons), and end use (Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing) across seven major regions.

