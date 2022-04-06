The integrated microwave assembly market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%

during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the integrated microwave assembly market include the growing investment in military & defense vertical by countries around the world.

announces the release of the report "Integrated Microwave Assembly Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product, Frequency, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027"


Ku-Band to have the largest market size of integrated microwave assembly market during the forecast period
With the rise in the use of IoT devices, the Ku-band segment is expected to gain high traction during the forecast period.The key takeaways of this band, such as faster connection speed, better bandwidth, and clear visuals and audio, make it an ideal solution for satellite communication.

As the application of Ku-band is increasing in satellite communication, the market is expected to grow witness substantial growth in North America.

Communication vertical to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The integrated microwave assembly market for the communications vertical is expected to with highest CAGR during the forecast period.Advancements in portable electronic technology have increased data consumption in the form of voice and data streaming, uploading, and downloading of videos.

As a result, there is a rise in the demand for carrier frequencies to provide high-quality communication.The deployment and adoption of 5G infrastructure in the future are expected to lead carrier frequency operators to resort to microwave backhauls.

Power amplifiers are used to cater to the requirements of microwave backhauls. Hence, the demand for integrated microwave assembly products in the communications vertical is expected to increase soon with the expansion of communication infrastructure across the globe.

APAC to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The integrated microwave assembly market in APAC is witnessing the highest growth as the demand for microwave products is rising from several manufacturing hubs in their manufacturing stages.Moreover, the military & defense vertical is improving its capabilities, fueling the demand for integrated microwave assembly products such as electronic warfare and radars.

The integrated microwave assembly market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the high investments by the government in the deployment and development of military & defense equipment and communication equipment for SATCOM applications.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the integrated microwave assembly market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%,Directors- 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America– 45%, APAC – 30%, Europe- 20% and RoW – 5%
The integrated microwave assembly market comprises major players such as Analog Devices (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Qorvo (US), MACOM (US), CAES (US), CPI International (US), APITech (US), National Instruments (US), Narda-MITEQ (US), and Integrated Microwave Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions(US), Mercury Systems(US), Wenzel Associates(US), TTM Technologies(US), AKON(US), Microwave Dynamics(US), RAPIDTEK(TAIWAN), Linwave Technology(UK), EM Research(US), Sylatech(UK), Erzia Technologies(Spain), Triton Services(US), Wolfspeed(US), Arralis(Ireland) and VectraWave(France).

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the integrated microwave assembly market based on product, frequency, vertical, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the integrated microwave assembly market.

It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the integrated microwave assembly market in the following ways:
1. The report segments the integrated microwave assembly market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.
2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the integrated microwave assembly market.
3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the integrated microwave assembly market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.
