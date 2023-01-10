Integra Announces Oxide Drill Results: 0.52 G/T Gold Equivalent Over 102 M and 0.97 G/T Gold Equivalent Over 24 M From Delamar Stockpile Drill Program, 1.38 G/T Gold Equivalent Over 67 M in Metallurgical Drilling

Integra Resources Corp.
·15 min read
Integra Resources Corp.
Integra Resources Corp.

  • Drill results from DeLamar stockpile drill program include:

    • NDM-22-037: 0.25 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 21.38 g/t silver (“Ag”) (0.52 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)) over 102.11 m

    • NDM-22-040: 0.34 g/t Au and 18.19 g/t Ag (0.58 g/t AuEq) over 83.82 m

    • NDM-22-050: 0.28 g/t Au and 53.26 g/t Ag (0.97 g/t AuEq) over 24.38 m

    • NDM-22-136: 0.32 g/t Au and 14.28 g/t Ag (0.50 g/t AuEq) over 85.34 m

    • NDM-22-147A: 0.32 g/t Au and 19.60 g/t Ag (0.57 g/t AuEq) over 42.68 m

    • NDM-22-143: 0.23 g/t Au and 19.25 g/t Ag (0.48 g/t AuEq) over 67.06 m

  • The Company also announces drill results from metallurgical drill holes at DeLamar, including:

    • IDM-22-211: 0.41 g/t Au and 75.37 g/t Ag (1.38 g/t AuEq) over 66.90 m

      • Including 0.38 g/t Au and 1,251.00 g/t Ag (16.48 g/t AuEq) over 1.83 m

    • IDM-22-214: 0.62 g/t Au and 7.85 g/t Ag (0.72 g/t AuEq) over 32.00 m

  • The 11,000 m stockpile drill program at DeLamar continues to meet or exceed expectations in regard to grade and intercept. In addition, the preliminary test work has demonstrated the potential of this oxidized gold-silver mineralized material to further extend the heap leach mine life.

  • To date, the Company has tested the North DeLamar backfill, Stockpile 1 and Stockpile 2. In total the Company has drilled 3,980 m in 86 drill holes as part of this drill program. The remaining stockpiles will be drilled in the coming months.

  • Due to the continued success of this drill program, the Company has increased the number of drills on site to three, including two sonic drill rigs and one RC drill rig at Jacob’s Gulch on Florida Mountain.

  • Stockpile drilling completed has encountered primarily oxide material with some mixed material as well. Hot cyanide shakes are being performed on drilled material and suggest good heap leach recovery potential. Based on past metallurgical work at DeLamar, preliminary test work on mineralized material correlates well with bottle roll tests and column test work which will also be performed on this material in the future.

    • Work on these drill results at the assay lab shows average Au cyanide shake recoveries of greater than 70%.

  • To view a video summary of today’s news release, please click on the following link: https://youtu.be/YC1TiM3T6zY

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the DeLamar Project (“DeLamar” or the “Project”) located in southwestern Idaho. The drill results announced today are from a metallurgical drill program at DeLamar as well as 24 additional drill holes from the 11,000 m stockpile drill program at the Project. The stockpile drill program, the results of which continue to exceed expectations, has the potential to extend the heap leach mine life and positively impact the already robust economics of the DeLamar Project.

“On the back of the successful release of the first 10 drill holes from the stockpile drill program in December 2022, the Company is pleased to announce the next 24 drill holes from this program that further demonstrate the immense value potential in the 60 million tonnes of gold-silver mineralized stockpile and backfill material left behind by previous mine operators. Today’s drill results are well within our expected grade range of 0.3 g/t AuEq to 0.6 g/t AuEq and have the potential to provide material to further expand the heap leach mine life at DeLamar. This material could enhance the strong economics of the Project presented in the 2022 Pre-feasibility Study while also creating significant value from the portion of backfill material that was proposed to be handled as a pre-stripping cost in that study,” stated George Salamis, President and CEO of Integra Resources. “The Company has increased the drill count on the Project to three drill rigs as we continue the successful execution of the stockpile drill program in anticipation of completing an updated resource estimate on this material in the first half of 2023. In addition to these drill results, considerable mineralization in the metallurgical drill holes released today further illustrate the strong gold-silver grades and significant widths at DeLamar. These metallurgical drill results are significant as they exceed the average grade of the existing deposit, demonstrating continued upside at the Project.”

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the DeLamar stockpile drill program announced today:

Drill Hole

From
(m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

g/t
Au

g/t
Ag

g/t
AuEq

AuCN Shake
Recovery (%)

NDM-22-027

1.52

28.96

27.44

0.24

19.14

0.49

71.03

NDM-22-028

1.52

71.63

70.11

0.25

17.73

0.48

81.46

NDM-22-036

1.52

38.10

36.58

0.25

24.59

0.57

67.31

NDM-22-037

1.52

103.63

102.11

0.25

21.38

0.52

67.64

NDM-22-040

1.52

85.34

83.82

0.34

18.19

0.58

80.93

NDM-22-041

1.52

57.91

56.39

0.19

14.24

0.38

86.53

NDM-22-044

0.00

32.00

32.00

0.23

16.04

0.44

65.65

NDM-22-050

3.05

27.43

24.38

0.28

53.26

0.97

75.31

NDM-22-095

1.52

16.76

15.24

0.23

12.73

0.39

81.13

NDM-22-110

1.52

68.58

67.06

0.22

12.60

0.38

75.16

NDM-22-111

3.05

41.15

38.10

0.25

10.91

0.39

77.43

NDM-22-112

1.52

16.76

15.24

0.32

16.98

0.53

70.58

NDM-22-113

1.52

9.14

7.62

0.13

6.62

0.22

92.54

NDM-22-114

1.52

9.14

7.62

0.12

18.39

0.36

95.18

NDM-22-136

3.05

88.39

85.34

0.32

14.28

0.50

67.20

NDM-22-143

1.52

68.58

67.06

0.23

19.25

0.48

67.76

NDM22-147

0.00

73.15

73.15

0.26

15.37

0.46

77.66

NDM-22-147A

1.52

44.20

42.68

0.32

19.60

0.57

68.74

including gap

28.96

30.48

1.52

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

WD2-22-173

0.00

48.77

48.77

0.15

8.98

0.26

83.50

WD2-22-177

0.00

15.24

15.24

0.17

16.11

0.38

67.73

WD2-22-177

30.48

35.05

4.57

0.26

5.92

0.34

61.69

WD2-22-180

0.00

12.19

12.19

0.17

23.89

0.48

88.80

WD2-22-180

28.96

38.10

9.14

0.29

28.78

0.67

86.30

WD2-22-183

1.52

36.58

35.06

0.15

15.24

0.35

86.86

WD2-22-190

3.05

10.67

7.62

0.16

14.27

0.34

82.03

WD2-22-196

3.05

42.67

39.62

0.15

9.86

0.28

73.40

including gap

21.34

24.38

3.04

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(1) Downhole thickness is true thickness.
(2) Intervals reported are uncapped.
(3) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70). Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.
(4) Au recovery based on cyanide shakes (“AuCN”) run on all intervals with Au assay values >0.1 g/t.

The following table highlights selected intercepts from metallurgical drill program completed at DeLamar:

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t AuEq

IDM-22-209

5.94

10.82

4.88

0.21

34.19

0.65

IDM-22-211

0.00

66.90

66.90

0.41

75.37

1.38

including

34.90

36.42

1.52

1.14

177.00

3.42

including

52.58

54.41

1.83

0.38

1251.00

16.48

including

57.61

59.74

2.13

0.31

286.00

3.99

IDM-22-212

0.00

18.59

18.59

0.30

42.43

0.85

IDM-22-213

0.00

17.68

17.68

0.30

19.91

0.56

IDM-22-214

0.00

13.11

13.11

0.28

17.71

0.50

IDM-22-214

29.87

61.87

32.00

0.62

7.85

0.72

(1) Downhole thickness: true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio).
(2) Intervals reported are uncapped.
(3) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70). Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.

To view a drill collar location map for the North DeLamar Backfill, please click on the link below:
https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_-_bf_ndm_2023-01-09sm.pdf

To view a drill collar location map for Stockpile 2, please click on the link below:
https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_-_bf_stockpile2_2023-01-09sm.pdf

To view a drill collar location map for the DeLamar metallurgical program, please click on the link below:
https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_-_dm_-_2023-01-09sm.pdf

Execution of Drill Program: Methodology and Timeline

The stockpile drill program will be executed at 60 m collar spacings with select 30 m infill test holes to further verify grade variability. All drilling will be vertical through the entirety of the stockpiles and backfill material. This drilling will be conducted by a combination of Sonic and traditional RC with casing advance drilling methods. Both these drilling methods will serve to maintain high sample quality and integrity throughout the drilling process. Additionally, the two drilling methods will provide a basis for comparison for continuity. Sampling will be conducted at 1.5 m intervals for the whole of the drilling program with all samples sent to a third-party lab for analysis. These drilling methods also provide the opportunity for more advanced metallurgical tests in the future.

Annual Grant of Equity Incentive Awards

The Company announces that it has granted a total of 479,760 options, 290,310 restricted share units and 247,500 deferred share units (together, the “Equity Incentive Awards”) to various investor relations employees, executives and directors of the Company. The Equity Incentive Awards have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. The options have an exercise price of C$0.87 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5-acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra’s Vice President Exploration of Post Falls, Idaho, a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600m in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden preliminary economic assessment and now Pre-Feasibility Study (the “PFS”). An independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.integraresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries: ir@integraresources.com
Company website: www.integraresources.com
Office phone: 1 (604) 416-0576

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements about the scope, timing and completion of the Pre-feasibility study; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates and the contribution of silver production to mining operations; anticipated advancement of DeLamar and future exploration prospects. These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business; the Company’s formative stage of development; the Company’s financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of reclamation activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of Integra believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Integra cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Reserves

National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28

    DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Justin Simmons forced two fumbles and the Denver Broncos dodged a franchise-worst 13th loss with a 31-28 victory over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers (10-7) knew before kickoff they were locked into the fifth AFC playoff seed with a first-round game looming at Jacksonville, but coach Brandon Staley played his starters anyway, a decision that could prove costly. Joey Bosa had a sack in the first half, but ap

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parti

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim