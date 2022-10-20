Integra Announces Drill Results From DeLamar Project: 108.8 M Grading 0.79 G/T Gold Equivalent at Florida Mountain and 48.8 M Grading 0.73 G/T Gold Equivalent at BlackSheep

Integra Resources Corp.
·17 min read
Integra Resources Corp.
Integra Resources Corp.

  • Drill results from Florida Mountain include:

    • FME-21-138 - 0.59 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 15.01 g/t silver (“Ag”) (0.79 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)) over 108.81 meters (“m”)

      • Including 3.16 g/t Au and 131.00 g/t Ag (4.85 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m

    • FME-21-141 - 0.50 g/t Au and 41.50 g/t Ag (1.03 g/t AuEq) over 73.15 m

      • Including 6.42 g/t Au and 745.00 g/t Ag (16.01 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m

      • Including 2.04 g/t Au and 539.00 g/t Ag (8.98 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m

    • FME-21-152 - 0.50 g/t Au and 31.63 g/t Ag (0.91 g/t AuEq) over 43.89 m

  • Approximately the first 100 m of the Florida Mountain deposit host oxide and transitional gold-silver mineralization that could be amenable to heap leaching. The drill results announced today continue to demonstrate the strong continuity and grade of the oxide and transitional material destined for the heap leach pad as demonstrated in the Company’s 2022 Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”).

  • Drill results from BlackSheep include:

    • IGE-21-004 - 0.52 g/t Au and 110.58 g/t Ag (1.94 g/t AuEq) over 6.86 m

    • LDE-21-005 - 0.59 g/t Au and 11.23 g/t Ag (0.73 g/t AuEq) over 48.77 m

      • Including 8.62 g/t Au and 17.57 g/t Ag (8.85 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m

  • The BlackSheep target is a highly prospective, 25 square kilometer greenfield exploration target northwest of the DeLamar Deposit. Integra has done very limited exploration drilling in BlackSheep to date; however, the initial drill results suggest that BlackSheep could contain multiple oxide and transitional gold-silver targets that could further complement DeLamar.

  • Generally, the first 40 m of material at BlackSheep is oxide and transitional and could be amenable heap leaching, subject to further metallurgical testwork. The Company also completed an extensive surface mapping and sampling program at BlackSheep, surface assay samples include:

    • Lucky Days – 2.76 g/t Au and 586.00 g/t Ag (10.30 g/t AuEq)

    • Georgianna – 13.33 g/t Au and 109.57 g/t Ag (14.74 g/t AuEq)

    • Twin Peaks – 6.12 g/t Au and 330.00 g/t Ag (10.37 g/t AuEq)

  • With the exception of a portion of drill hole FME-21-138, none of the results released today were included in the recent 2022 Resource Estimate, further demonstrating upside potential for future gold and silver resource expansion at DeLamar.

  • The Company is currently drilling the low-grade, gold-silver stockpiles at DeLamar left behind by previous operators.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce drill results from the DeLamar Project (“DeLamar” or the “Project”) located in southwestern Idaho. The drill results announced today further demonstrate the resource upside potential of the project in multiple areas, including the highly prospective BlackSheep target located on trend northwest of the DeLamar Deposit.

“Over the past 4 years of exploration work and economic studies, which include a Preliminary Economic Assessment and Pre-feasibility Study, one item has continued to demonstrate strong relevance at DeLamar, the vast, untapped and untested gold-silver upside potential of the Project. Multiple targets for resource expansion are located in proximity to and outside of the known gold-silver deposits at DeLamar and Florida Mountain,” states George Salamis, President and CEO. “In 4 short years, the Company has established a large gold-silver resource on the Project, as shown in the Company’s Pre-feasibility Study, while defining multiple targets on the Project with significant exploration potential. On average, the Company has discovered ounces on the Project at a cost of approximately US$10 per ounce.”

“As outlined in the Pre-feasibility Study, DeLamar has the potential to produce a significant amount of gold and silver with high-margins and low up-front capital. This profitable project will likely be further enhanced in the future through the exploration and drilling of multiple targets around DeLamar, as shown with these drill results. Even as the Company progresses the project into permitting and mine development, exploration and resource expansion will continue to be a key focus of the Company.”

The following table highlights selected intercepts from Florida Mountain drill results announced today:

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t AuEq

FME-21-138

0.00

108.81

108.81

0.59

15.01

0.79

including

26.52

28.04

1.52

3.16

131.00

4.85

FME-21-138

151.18

152.55

1.37

0.87

342.00

5.27

FME-21-140

0.00

14.94

14.94

0.20

6.48

0.28

FME-21-140

31.70

64.31

32.61

0.24

6.81

0.32

FME-21-140

84.28

153.01

68.73

0.31

10.00

0.44

including

119.48

121.01

1.53

3.78

92.40

4.97

FME-21-140

169.47

187.91

18.44

0.44

11.61

0.58

FME-21-141

0.00

69.19

69.19

0.29

10.47

0.42

including

12.04

13.56

1.52

1.46

198.00

4.01

FME-21-141

112.78

185.93

73.15

0.50

41.50

1.03

including

115.82

117.35

1.53

6.42

745.00

16.01

including

157.58

159.11

1.53

1.30

147.00

3.20

including

166.73

168.25

1.52

2.04

539.00

8.98

FME-21-142

0.00

68.89

68.89

0.21

7.60

0.30

FME-21-142

103.94

105.46

1.52

2.22

2.89

2.26

FME-21-142

138.07

178.31

40.24

0.65

8.53

0.76

including

177.09

178.31

1.22

11.61

32.92

12.04

FME-21-143

32.92

69.49

36.57

0.28

20.11

0.53

including

32.92

34.44

1.52

4.92

30.01

5.30

FME-21-143

147.98

151.18

3.20

7.53

22.99

7.83

including

147.98

148.74

0.76

29.53

92.75

30.73

FME-21-145

134.11

135.64

1.53

4.95

5.82

5.02

FME-21-151

93.88

128.93

35.05

0.41

4.56

0.47

FME-21-152

43.28

87.17

43.89

0.50

31.63

0.91

including

58.83

61.87

3.04

5.46

278.50

9.04

FME-21-152

101.04

102.57

1.53

0.01

145.00

1.88

FME-21-152

124.05

181.97

57.92

0.14

8.75

0.25

FME-21-153

52.73

126.34

73.61

0.14

16.15

0.34

FME-21-153

140.67

142.19

1.52

2.55

3.76

2.60

FME-21-153

187.91

208.18

20.27

0.43

17.16

0.65

including

187.91

189.59

1.68

0.87

98.13

2.13

FME-21-153

226.47

235.61

9.14

0.45

1.76

0.47

FME-21-153

374.14

375.97

1.83

0.61

136.67

2.36

including

374.14

374.90

0.76

1.29

235.00

4.31

FME-21-153

399.50

404.17

4.67

2.07

259.52

5.41

including

399.50

399.90

0.40

11.24

1148.00

26.01

including

402.64

404.17

1.53

3.24

464.00

9.21

FME-21-154

53.80

56.85

3.05

1.12

40.89

1.65

(1)   Downhole thickness: true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio)
(2)   Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70). Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.
(3)   Intervals reported are uncapped


The intercepts reported today from Florida Mountain consist of mineralization with wide-spread low-grade gold-silver values, at times crosscut and underlain by narrower high-grade, steeply dipping low-sulphidation quartz-adularia veins. It is pertinent to note that with the exception of a portion of drill hole FME-21-138, none of the intercepts reported above were included in the 2022 DeLamar Resource Estimate completed alongside the PFS. It is also important to note that a large measure of some of the thicker intervals of mineralization reported today contain oxide and transitional gold-silver mineralization which, given their location, could be amenable to heap leaching.

To view a drill plan map of Florida Mountain, please click on the link below:
https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_location_-_fm_-_2022-10-20.pdf

To view cross sections of Florida Mountain, please click on the link below:
https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/fm_cross_sections_oct_2022_138-152.pdf

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/fm_cross_sections_-_oct_140-142.pdf

The following table highlights selected intercepts from BlackSheep drill results announced today:

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t AuEq

IGE-21-003

43.74

47.40

3.66

2.21

147.87

4.12

IGE-21-004

36.73

43.59

6.86

0.52

110.58

1.94

IGE-21-004

109.12

130.45

21.33

0.15

5.62

0.22

LDE-21-004

182.88

210.31

27.43

0.15

12.91

0.32

including

208.79

210.31

1.52

1.26

4.72

1.32

LDE-21-004

246.89

289.56

42.67

0.18

3.22

0.22

including

246.89

248.41

1.52

1.08

4.42

1.14

LDE-21-005

70.10

91.44

21.34

0.17

24.61

0.49

including

85.34

86.87

1.53

0.33

161.00

2.40

LDE-21-005

141.73

190.50

48.77

0.59

11.23

0.73

including

143.26

144.78

1.52

8.62

17.57

8.85

(1)   Downhole thickness: true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio)
(4)   Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70). Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.
(2)   Intervals reported are uncapped


To view a drill plan map of the BlackSheep, please click on the following link:
https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_location_-_bs_-_2022-10-20.pdf

The BlackSheep District, which includes the Lucky Days and Georgianna Targets, is host to extensive gold-silver-arsenic soil geochemical anomalies analogous to the size and scope of gold-silver-arsenic anomalies present at the multi-million-ounce DeLamar and Florida Mountain deposits that are adjacent to this area. At the more deeply eroded DeLamar and Florida Mountain deposits, the high-grade vein mineralization which was discovered and mined historically was partially in outcropping and surrounded by a halo of low-grade stockwork mineralization, which was subsequently mined by open pit. At the BlackSheep District, which is less deeply eroded, only the upper part of the stockwork vein halo is exposed, and the higher-grade veins are interpreted as being 100 m to 200 m below the current level of exposure. The drill results announced today targeted a very small fraction of these geochemically anomalous areas, with large tracts of land at both Georgianna and Lucky Days still to be drilled. In addition, multiple targets with large geochemical anomalies and mineralized surface showings within the BlackSheep District remain untested, including Twin Peaks, Statue Hills/Spain, Argentum and other highly gold-silver anomalous areas. This is a very large, 25 square kilometer area of untested potential.

In 2020, the Company undertook a preliminary regional mapping program of the BlackSheep area. Additional detailed mapping was then undertaken to characterize the mineralization at Lucky Days. In 2022, a further mapping program was undertaken by the exploration team focusing on Twin Peaks and Spain/Statue Hills to the North and an effort to map from Northern Lucky Days to Twin Peaks. Though complete assays of all samples have not been received, preliminary grab sample assays are encouraging, including surface samples ranging from 1.06 g/t Au to 6.12 g/t Au.

The following table highlights selected surface samples from BlackSheep:

Area

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t AuEq

Lucky Days

1.24

50.20

1.89

Lucky Days

2.56

125.00

4.17

Lucky Days

2.49

79.80

3.52

Lucky Days

2.76

586.00

10.30

Lucky Days

1.31

2.35

1.34

Georgianna

13.33

109.57

14.74

Twin Peaks

2.55

66.00

3.40

Twin Peaks

6.12

330.00

10.37

Twin Peaks

1.16

23.80

1.47

Twin Peaks

2.15

80.30

3.18

Twin Peaks

1.92

22.20

2.21

Twin Peaks

1.61

10.20

1.74

Twin Peaks

1.06

30.50

1.45

(1)   Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70)

To view a map of BlackSheep targets, please click on the link below: https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/blacksheep_map_vuse.pdf

On-going Drill program:

The Company is currently engaged in a 11,000 m drill program designed to systematically test approximately 60 million tonnes of previously mined but not processed, oxidized and transitional gold-silver mineralisation that was stockpiled by previous mine operators. One drill rig is currently active on the project, with 9 drill holes completed in less than 2 weeks of drilling. It is expected that this drilling will take 3 to 4 months, with preliminary results scheduled to start arriving in the next 4 to 6 weeks. If successful, this program has the potential to add a vast amount of potentially heap leach gold-silver mineralization to future mine plans at a very low-cost base.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5-acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra’s Vice President Exploration of Post Falls, Idaho, a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600m in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden preliminary economic assessment and now pre-feasibility study. An independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.integraresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries: ir@integraresources.com
Company website: www.integraresources.com
Office phone: 1 (604) 416-0576

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements about the scope, timing and completion of the Pre-feasibility study; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates and the contribution of silver production to mining operations; anticipated advancement of DeLamar and future exploration prospects.These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business; the Company’s formative stage of development; the Company’s financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of reclamation activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of Integra believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Integra cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Reserves

National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System.  These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw